Wetter and cooler weather is on the way as storms blow into Northern California

For all the fans of warm and dry weather — apologies, but it looks like it’s time to break out the hats and gloves.

After a warm and dry Thanksgiving weekend, cooler temperatures are on the way this coming week as two storms blow through Northern California. Highs in the Valley likely won’t top 60 degrees, according to meteorologist Scott Rowe with the National Weather Service.

After today, a pattern change will bring a cooling trend to interior NorCal, resulting in cooler temperatures the next several days.



Here is what you can expect for the daytime high temperatures through Friday. Your local forecast can be found at https://t.co/WjKBsJDVhA #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7yaSnOpZhp — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 26, 2022

The first storm, which should arrive Sunday night, will lightly dust the mountains, but the Valley won’t see precipitation until later in the week.

“Folks in Sacramento probably won’t even notice that first storm,” Rowe said.

Starting Thursday, the first day of December will usher in a second storm that could drop one to two feet of snow in the mountains. It’s hard to predict exactly how much rain will fall in the Valley at this point, Rowe said, but residents should be prepared for a few wet and dreary days.

“You might want to get that umbrella ready,” he said.

Weather Timeline

SAT-SUN: Above normal temps & N breezes today; slightly cooler SUN

MON: Light snow showers in mountains

TUE: Near freezing temps; N breezes in PM

WED: Near/below freezing temps. Light rain & ️snow in PM

THU-FRI: Valley rain, heavy ️ snow, & gusty winds #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IqAbFEy4OE — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 26, 2022

Forecasters recommend that residents get ready for wet weather season by unclogging drains and gutters, inspecting car tires and wiper blades, and “winterizing” any mountain-bound vehicles with chains, an emergency kit and food and water.