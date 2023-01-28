Wetta's 3 gives No. 25 Colorado 73-70 OT win over No. 8 UCLA

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Kindyll Wetta made a corner 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to snap a tie and No. 25 Colorado improved to 3-0 against ranked teams at home with a 73-70 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night.

Quay Miller had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaylyn Sherrod added 18 points and six assists, including the dish to Wetta for her only 3-point attempt of the game.

The Buffaloes (16-4, 7-2 Pac-12) beat UCLA for the third straight time after losing 10 straight to the Bruins. They also own home wins over current No. 9 Utah and No. 19 Arizona.

Freshman Londynn Jones scored 14 points for the Bruins (17-4, 6-3), who couldn’t overcome another poor shooting outing from leading scorer Charisma Osborne. The senior started 0 of 6 from the field and finished with 12 points while making 3 of 16 attempts from the field. She’s shooting 25% (22 of 88) over the the past six games.

UCLA had one final chance, but Kiki Rice's desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark in the opener of a difficult two-game mountain trip. The Bruins visit No. 9 Utah on Sunday.

UCLA entered the night leading the Pac-12 with 15.2 offensive rebounds a game. But it was Miller who controlled the paint in recording her third double-double of the season.

Her 11th rebound led to Wetta’s fast-break layup that put Colorado ahead 61-58 with 2:52 left in regulation. But the Buffs couldn’t hold on.

With UCLA trailing 63-62, Osborne drove the right baseline and drew a blocking foul against Miller with 13.2 seconds left. She hit both free throws to put the Bruins ahead.

Aaronette Vonleh then drew a foul in the post at the other end, but hit only one free throw with 6.7 seconds left. It was a familiar theme for Colorado, which made only 8 of 16 free throws after making 6 of 16 in a loss to Stanford on Sunday.

Osborne’s floater just before the regulation buzzer bounced off the rim. She hit a left-wing 3 to open the overtime scoring, but the Bruins had their three-game wining streak snapped.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins will likely need to get Osborne going in order to do any damage in March. Osborne has six 20-point games this season, but none since Nov. 29.

Colorado: It was another statement win for the Buffaloes, who entered the day 20th in the NET rankings, which the NCAA Tournament committee uses to help determine at-large bids. UCLA was 27th in the NET. The Buffs still have games remaining against Top 25 teams Arizona and Stanford.

UP NEXT

UCLA: At No. 9 Utah on Sunday.

Colorado: Host Southern California on Sunday.

