Wetherspoons to open on site of Euston strip club SophistiCats

The team behind SophistiCats want to open the new venue (NIGEL HOWARD ©)

A Wetherspoons pub is moving into the site of a former strip dancing club in Euston.

Camden council approved the plans on Friday, which will be named Captain Flinders after the first explorer to circumnavigate Australia who was found buried in an HS2 rail dig nearby.

Camden’s licensing committee approved a licence to open at 6.30am on Mondays and close at midnight on Mondays to Thursdays and until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

It will stand on the site of SophistiCats, which billed itself as London’s “premier” gentlemen’s venue, before it was stripped of its licence after one patron complained of losing £50,000 in just two hours.

A finance worker told Met officers he woke up after a night out last February to find whopping credit card receipts — for nine litres of champagne and five Jägerbombs — purchased between 3am and 4.53am.

About 15 dancers attended the meeting where the club’s director said they did not believe the man who was charged £50,000 was a victim, and was instead “wealthy and entitled”.

It never reopened.

Overall, Camden has a policy that says there is nowhere suitable in the borough for a strip club.

The new Wetherspoons comes after the firm – which has 827 pubs across the UK – warned that 32 pubs were being put up for sale due to a “commercial decision” as it battled higher food and energy costs.

It later insisted: “Disposals have raised relatively modest amounts (although every little helps) and almost all are related to circumstances … where there is another Wetherspoon pub nearby.”