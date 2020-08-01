Wetherspoon pub closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Wetherspoon said it would pass on customer test and trace details to authorities when requested: Getty Images

A Wetherspoon pub in Cumbria has closed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said it had decided to temporarily shut down the William Rufus in Carlisle as a result of 24 employees going into self-isolation.

Wetherspoon said it had informed the local authority and handed over contact details of its workers to NHS Test and Trace officials.

The member of staff, who had worked shifts on 24 and 28 July, completed a home test kit on Monday and found out the result on Thursday.

Bosses decided to close the pub early on Friday.

However Wetherspoon said it had not yet been asked for contact details for customers who visited the pub on those two days.

“Wetherspoon has taken the decision to temporarily close the pub,” said spokesperson Eddie Gershon.

“The local authority has not advised the company to close the pub.

“Both the local authority and public health bodies have been very helpful and supportive.

“Customer test and trace details have not yet been requested by the authorities but are available when needed.

“Wetherspoon will reopen the pub as and when it can get the number of staff needed to do so safely.”

