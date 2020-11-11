Wetherspoon’s boss attacks “baffling” pubs lockdown

OUTSPOKEN pubs boss Tim Martin had more criticism for the government today, dubbing its closure of bars “baffling and confusing” in his latest broadside.

The JD Wetherspoon’s chairman is no fan of authority in general and has been a fierce critic of the lockdown that has hit his trade hard.

The November lockdown will cost his business £14 million, he noted today in a trading update.

He said in a stock market announcement: "For any pub or restaurant company trading in different parts of the UK, and for customers generally, the constantly changing national and local regulations, combined with geographical areas moving from one tier to another in the different jurisdictions, are baffling and confusing. The entire regulatory situation is a complete muddle. However, the initial regulations, following reopening, introduced on 4 July, were carefully thought through, followed thorough consultation, and were based on solid scientific foundations of social distancing and hygiene. The benefits of the regulatory hyperactivity since then, including the imposition of a curfew, are questionable.”

Wetherspoon shares opened today at 1120p – they were over 1700p a year ago. Martin owns around a third of the business. In the 15 weeks to November 8, sales fell nearly 28%.

He added: "A particular anxiety in the hospitality industry relates to the future timescale for the ending of "temporary" regulations. Veterans of the industry will recall that the afternoon closing of pubs between about 3pm and 6pm was imposed in the First World War, to encourage munitions workers to return to their factories - but the requirement for afternoon closing was only abolished in 1986."

‘Spoons has 756 pubs that are closed. There are 64 pubs in Scotland and 51 in Wales that are functioning under the tier system Martin regards as “onerous”.