Wet, sometimes wild weather forecast in Southeast, showers possible at Super Bowl

Amanda Lee Myers, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Wet and at times wild weather is headed for the southeastern U.S., much of the Midwest and Northeast will continue to enjoy milder temperatures, and there's a chance of rain during the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of Florida and Georgia through Sunday, saying it could rain up to 6 inches, and cause flash flooding and rises in area rivers.

Some Southern states will even see rain mixed with snow.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's weather:

Winds blow an umbrella inside-out as guests leave the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Winds blow an umbrella inside-out as guests leave the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Grab the umbrellas

A slow-moving storm system will move into the Florida Panhandle on Saturday morning and make its way to coastal Georgia by Saturday night, said Bob Larson, senior meteorologist at AccuWeather.

"There'll be thunderstorms that will bring a lot of lightning, potential damaging wind gusts and maybe even an isolated tornado, so severe to potentially violent thunderstorms along that corridor," he said.

Also in north Georgia, rain may mix with or change to snow late Saturday night and Sunday, bringing up to 2 inches at elevations above 2,000 feet.

In the mountains of North Carolina, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather message, saying there could be snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and wind gusts as high as 40 mph, making travel difficult and threatening to down power lines.

Larson urged residents to keep a close eye on any warnings and watches from the National Weather Service and be ready to hunker down for the worst part of the storms, expected Saturday evening.

Excessive rain forecast

Super Bowl Sunday forecast

Come Sunday, the storm system will move into the Carolinas and reach the Outer Banks by Sunday evening, avoiding any states farther north, Larson said.

"It's going to fade out to sea into the Atlantic," he said.

Elsewhere in the U.S., many of the states that froze through last weekend's arctic blast will continue to see unseasonably warm temperatures over the weekend.

State Farm Stadium is shown, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game on Feb. 12. (AP Photo/Matt York)
State Farm Stadium is shown, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The stadium will host the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game on Feb. 12. (AP Photo/Matt York)

  • In Boston, highs are expected to hit 51 degrees on Sunday.

  • In Bangor Maine, it should reach 40 degrees on Sunday

  • In New York City, it should hit 48 degrees on Sunday.

As for Super Bowl Sunday, revelers in Glendale, Arizona might see idyllic weather turn into showers during the big game or just after, Larson said.

The high in the Phoenix area Sunday is expected to be in the mid to upper 70s, with the evening chance of rain at around 40 percent and lows expected to dip just below 50.

It's unclear whether halftime performer Rihanna is planning on bringing an Umbrella, ella, ella, ella.

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rain at the Super Bowl? Find out about weekend wet weather forecast

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump attacks ‘no talent’ Rihanna over anti-Trump graffiti ahead of Super Bowl performance

    Pop star slated to perform at Super Bowl on Sunday

  • GOP Gov. Chris Sununu jokes that Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'fur thing' at the State of the Union made her look like 'she belonged on the top of Mt. Washington'

    The coat with fluffy fur trim came to mind for the GOP governor as he mused to Politico about low Northeastern temperatures. "God bless her," he said.

  • Where you should head to survive an apocalyptic nuclear winter, according to scientists

    The Doomsday Clock has moved the closest to global catastrophe it has ever been - largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and also the climate crisis. Now, researchers say Australia and New Zealand are among five island nations most likely to survive an apocalyptic nuclear winter. The study, by the University of Otago and Adapt Research in New Zealand, looked at the impact of "a severe sun-reducing catastrophe" such as a nuclear war, super volcano or asteroid strike on global agricultural systems.

  • Strong winds sweep the GTA overnight, snow on tap for some Friday

    Gusty winds will continue blowing through the Greater Toronto Area overnight. Snow showers are on the way for some on Friday.

  • Satellite Images Show Land Rupture in Gaziantep Following Turkey-Syria Earthquakes

    Satellite images show land surface ruptures in southeast Turkey caused by devastating earthquakes that struck the region on Monday, February 6.The images, created by French seismologist Nahel Belgherze using Maxar technology, were posted to Twitter with contrasting images captured in 2020 to highlight the damage in the Turkish city of Nurdagi in Gaziantep province.According to Belgherze, the earthquakes caused “several hundred meters of long surface ruptures” with horizontal displacements up to 4 meters in the city.Official imagery released by Maxar on February 7 showed significant damage to buildings and infrastructure in the region.On Monday morning, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Pazarcik district, about 20 miles (32 km) east of Kahramanmaras, and was followed that afternoon by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Elbistan district, about 45 miles (70 km) north of Kahramanmaras, according to Turkey’s national disaster management agency, AFAD.By Friday, the death toll between Turkey and Syria had surpassed 22,000, official reports said. Credit: Nahel Belgherze/Maxar via Storyful

  • 6 Useless Items You Should Stop Buying Now

    Walk into a drugstore, supermarket or big-box giant and you'll find yourself inundated with options. Every aisle is brimming with choices and it seems that every few weeks there is some new product on...

  • A large Burmese python was found on a Florida Keys highway. Did it just swim there?

    Pythons in Florida can be hunted all year because they are an invasive species.

  • Central Coast lake spills for first time in 12 years. It’s now at 99.7% of capacity

    Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.

  • Rescuers rejoice as more quake survivors emerge from rubble

    In the Mediterranean coastal city of Iskenderun, a crowd chanted “God is great!” as Haci Murat Kilinc and his wife, Raziye, were carried on stretchers to a waiting ambulance. In Adiyaman, a hard-hit city of more than a quarter-million people, rescuers and onlookers suppressed their joy so as not to frighten 4-year-old Yagiz Komsu as he emerged from the debris, according the HaberTurk television, which broadcast the rescue live. Relatives wept and chanted as rescuers pulled 17-year-old Adnan Muhammed Korkut from a basement in the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the quake’s epicenter.

  • Cold front brings heavy rain, tornado threat in Florida; snow, gusty winds forecast in Midwest, Northeast

    Friday's weather forecast shows snow squalls and gusty winds rolling into parts of the Midwest and Northeast, with reduced visibility a key danger.

  • 'Largest battery storage project in Canada' to open in two years in Six Nations

    An electricity battery storage facility said to be the largest in Canada is set to open in two years on Indigenous land in southwestern Ontario, with Six Nations of the Grand River and Ottawa as investors. The province said Friday it has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator to enter into a 20-year deal with the Oneida Energy storage project as part of its push for more clean energy supply. "Today's announcement is one way in which we are doing our part to create a sustainable fut

  • Amazon shoppers say this snow thrower works 'like a charm' — and it's on sale for $160

    "No more backaches!" Shoppers say this snow blower "completely eliminates the hard part of the job" — "no more lifting and straining!"

  • Weather warnings call for icy afternoon, rainy night

    Freezing rain is expected to create slippery conditions in the Ottawa-Gatineau region Thursday, with rain following in its wake. According to warnings issued by Environment Canada, a few millimetres of ice will coat Ottawa and its neighbouring regions including western Quebec, as well as Cornwall and Bancroft, Ont. That should change to rain south of the capital late this afternoon, and in Ottawa by this evening. Special weather statements calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain overlap with so

  • Can hydrogen become the green fuel of the future?

    Advancements in hydrogen-related technology over the last year have brought a buzz to the alternative fuel, along with exciting new products.

  • Atlantic Canada on the hook for heavy snow, ice and rain to end the week

    The final stop for a far-reaching low pressure will be Atlantic Canada, with heavy snow ice and rain threatening the region for Friday.

  • Toddler pulled from ruins after 78 hours trapped by Turkey earthquake

    An hour earlier, a woman rescued from the rubble of an apartment building in another city, after 20 hours of digging

  • LRT wires 'melted' during January ice storm, transit commission hears

    An accumulation of ice during a storm in early January triggered a series of failures that knocked Ottawa's LRT system out of commission for days, the city's transit commission heard Thursday. During the storm, which began on the evening of Jan. 4, ice began to form along the overhead cable system that powers the Confederation Line. According to Richard Holder, the city's director of engineering services, the buildup was particularly heavy in a section near the Rideau River, between Hurdman and

  • As Colorado River shrinks, water evaporation becomes critical to California's future supplies

    Debate over Colorado River cutbacks centers on whether water lost to evaporation should be counted. Changing the formula would hit California hard.

  • Several universities to experiment with micro nuclear power

    If your image of nuclear power is giant, cylindrical concrete cooling towers pouring out steam on a site that takes up hundreds of acres of land, soon there will be an alternative: tiny nuclear reactors that produce only one-hundredth the electricity and can even be delivered on a truck. Now, some universities are taking interest. “What we see is these advanced reactor technologies having a real future in decarbonizing the energy landscape in the U.S. and around the world,” said Caleb Brooks, a nuclear engineering professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

  • Dancing lemur: Chester Zoo celebrates Coquerel's sifaka birth

    The arrival of a Coquerel's sifaka brings the number in European zoos to seven, experts say.