"Wet Leather" Nails Is the Unexpected Trend Set To Elevate Your Spring Manicure

For spring manicure trends, the grunge girl is often left out. As most of us are looking toward pretty pastel and floral-inspired nail art, the dark feminine aesthetic takes a back seat. For 2023, the girls have reclaimed their time and taken over last season's "glazed donut" nails, making them more fitting for their personal styles. Ladies and gentlemen, "Wet Leather" nails have entered the chat.

Before you read the Hypebae Beauty Team for filth, we know that black nails are nothing new. In fact, the look of leather-esque nails has been around for a while. At the start of the past winter, "patent leather" nails were all the rage. Even the self-proclaimed "clean girls" were making the "trend" a hot thing.

For "wet leather" nails, nostalgia is the focal point. The trend's resurgence brings back those garage-glam vibes of the Y2K era but with a modern twist. However, leave the chipped nail polish to the early and late 2000s — we're opting for a cleaner yet edgy look.

If you're interested in giving the style a go for spring, we've included some inspo ahead to help you prepare for your next mani appointment.

