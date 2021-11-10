Will it be wet and cold again in Florida? Holiday looks like a repeat, but adds a risk

Did you enjoy last weekend’s mix of flooding rains and high tides, followed by a cold front with a 59-degree low in Miami?

Discarded jack o’lanterns sink into the water of a flooded street in the Miami Shores Estates area following heavy rains and King Tide, Friday morning, November 5, 2021. Miami Shores Village had sent a Tweet out Thursday cautioning those driving in the area that flooding may occur due to King Tides November 3 through November 9th. Miami Shores Public Works employees were in the area clearing drains and pumping water from the streets.

Then you will be happy to know this:

Paxton Fell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami, wants you to prepare for a possible repeat this week.

Nov 10 @ 6 AM - The warming and moistening trend continues with increasing rain chances. #flwx pic.twitter.com/a5wWXL0VfX — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 10, 2021

When will the weather turn?

Happy Wednesday! Comfy start this with mostly mid to upper 60s across #SouthFloridaI’m tracking a few showers on the radar. Rain chance is low today but it will be increasing as we head into Thursday & Friday. A cold front is set to move in this weekend. Watch @cbsmiami pic.twitter.com/GYE3fjmxiy — Lissette Gonzalez (@LissetteCBS4) November 10, 2021

The changes begin with the possibility of a few quick-moving, short-lived thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon.

Overall, the rain chance is still low at 20% Wednesday, with temperatures ranging from a high of 80 to a low of 75. Breezy winds will come in at 18 mph.

Thanks to high tides, though, the weather service issued a coastal flood statement for Miami-Dade, Broward and the middle and upper Keys that will remain in effect through Thursday afternoon. The alert cites the potential for minor flooding, which could swamp low-lying roads.

But it’s on Veterans Day, Thursday, that the tide turns more like last week.

That’s because thunderstorm chances “increase substantially Thursday through Friday across South Florida ahead of an approaching cold front,” Fell said in her hazardous weather report.

Veterans Day sees a 50% chance, increasing to 60% Thursday night into Friday, then dropping to 40% Saturday.

By then, the cold front will dip temperatures to a low of 64 degrees by Sunday morning — not quite as chilly as the previous Sunday. The chill, and its dry air, will linger into Tuesday, with temperatures a comfy 10-degree run from mid-60s to mid-70s under sunny skies.

Bradenton is better

The Tampa Bay area won’t be nearly so wet. According to meteorologists in Bradenton, rain chances are just 30% on Veterans Day and Friday, with a nice cool, clear weekend in the forecast. The difference? It’s cooler. Expect lows of 52 degrees Sunday and Monday mornings.

Rip currents on the holiday

You may want to play on Veterans Day if you have the day off. But if your plans include taking to the beach or open waters, be careful.

Waves are running at four to seven feet, making for hazardous marine conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Though the weather service says these rough seas should gradually subside as the weekend nears, the conditions along South Florida and Orlando beaches merit caution.

Expect dangerous rip currents and high surf.

What to do if caught in rip current

Despite the forecast, it can storm one minute and clear the next in South Florida. You may still find the beach beckoning and head to the water for a quick dip. But if you get yourself stuck in a rip current, you can still safely emerge by heeding expert’s advice.

▪ Don’t panic.

▪ Relax and float.

▪ Don’t swim against the current.

▪ Swim in a direction following the shoreline until you are free of the current’s tug. Then, head to shore and walk back to your blanket.

▪ If you are unable to escape the water’s pull, face the shore and call or wave for help. If you swam near a lifeguard station, as the weather center always warns, you’ll be in a better position for a rescue.