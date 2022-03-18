Wet Basement? Here's how RCC Waterproofing Solves Your Leaky Basement With Our Waterproofing Solutions

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /CNW/ - There are many ways that water can do damage to your home and often it's a surprise to find your basement walls are damp and your finished floor is soaked with water. When you do get that shock, just know that there are different ways to fix your leaky basement and we at RCC waterproofing want to highlight the different types of waterproofing solutions and help you choose the right solution for your situation.

RCC has outlined four different types of basement foundation repair here in this article and what you need to know about them like when to use them, what waterproofing materials are used, their waterproofing costs, and other important pieces of information you need to know as a homeowner.

RCC Waterproofing has been in business since 1920 and has done these four different types of waterproofing solutions many times for homeowners all over southern Ontario, waterproofing Toronto, Hamilton, London, and more. As experts in the field, we feel it's important to share this information with as many homeowners as possible especially if you are in need of this waterproofing information. Here are four types of waterproofing services you need to know about.

Exterior Waterproofing

Exterior waterproofing is the most requested foundation repair for basements and requires waterproofing contractors to dig up the foundation and get to the source of the water leak. Exterior waterproofing (sometimes known as external waterproofing) repairs leaky basement walls by exposing them, installing a waterproofing system that will seal the cracks causing the leaks, redirect the water away from your home's exterior, and making sure it disperses into dirt outside. This method of basement leak repair is one of the best solutions for fixing water leaks in foundations whether they be concrete, cinder block, cobblestone, or any other foundation type.

This waterproofing system utilizes hydraulic cement to repair foundation cracks, two layers of rubberized Hydro Guard membrane applied along the foundation walls, a reinforcement mesh between the membrane layers for strength, an air-gap drainage membrane that feeds water down to the weeping tile system, and finally gravel bedding for drainage. All of these pivotal components of the waterproofing system are installed before backfilling the soil that was dug up. When this system is applied correctly your foundation will be fully protected against wet basements or any other types of basement leaks. It is often the most expensive basement leak repair type but it is also the most effective waterproofing service for getting rid of leaky basements.

Interior Waterproofing

Do your walls feel wet or damp, when you walk down the stairs? Perhaps you notice a certain smell coming from your basement? If this is happening in your home, it's possible that there's a serious moisture problem. Interior waterproofing (also known as internal waterproofing) can be used for situations like this scenario where water isn't being dispersed properly. This is one of the best waterproofing solutions for damp and wet basements as well as situations where hydrostatic pressure exists causing your house to always be moist.

In certain situations, interior waterproofing can be used to stop basement leaks although the success rate is lower than repairs from outside your basement. It can be used when access to the outside of your house is limited because of finished patios, when decks are installed or other similar situations. Interior waterproofing is mainly a drainage control system and it collects water rather than stopping the flow of water.

When your basement is damp and moist, it is not a great place to be in. If you don't take care of it, your health is at risk. The best way to avoid mold and mildew from growing as well as the creation of unhealthy smells, bacteria, etc is by having an interior waterproofing job done.

Foundation Cracks Repair

Cracks in your foundation will eventually lead to a water leak in the basement. It is best to take care of them before this happens. One type of waterproofing option that is available for certain types of cracks is the process of epoxy crack injections (or known as structural crack repair). This type of solution works by filling up concrete cracks with a two-part resin mixture that will work to bond wall cracks back together again. In order to repair foundation cracks in this manner, specialized plastic ports are installed into the crack on the concrete wall to inject epoxy into the crack and bond it back together.

It's a cheaper solution than exterior waterproofing but can only be used in select situations. The success rate of these structural crack repairs are only about 70% and if possible crack repairs should be done through the process of exterior waterproofing.

Not every crack can be repaired this way so it's important to consult a waterproofing contractor like RCC Waterproofing for an inspection before deciding that this is the best option for sealing up your leaky basement. When applicable, concrete crack injections can be a great inexpensive way to fix foundation cracks and make sure you do not experience a basement leak that will result in a wet basement.

Underpinning

When you need to expand your living space, underpinning is the best way to do it. This waterproofing service will give you more height in your basement and sometimes more square footage of living space. This is done by waterproofing companies exposing the foundation footings under your basement floor and making that the new floor level in your basement. The waterproofing team has to dig down to the foundation footings and work around your basement walls to gain the maximum amount of space. Benching is also done during this process which strengthens the walls further reducing any chance for leaks or cracks in basement construction due to its stability within itself.

Underpinning (also known as Basement Lowering) is one of the waterproofing services that's becoming popular in Toronto and many other cities with older homes, where the basement may have been never used for living space due to its low ceiling height and exposed ductwork restricting headroom. Having underpinning done in your home will dramatically increase the value of your property! The process is definitely pretty costly, time-consuming, labour intensive, and requires the right permits and paperwork, but the positives of having underpinning done on your home are immensely worth it. You will have more living space to enjoy with your family.

Those were our four most common waterproofing services: exterior waterproofing, interior waterproofing, structural crack repair and underpinning. When it comes to basement foundation repair, each of these waterproofing services has its pros and cons. It is important to consult a waterproofing expert if you have any questions, especially if you are currently experiencing water issues. With RCC waterproofing, finding this information is always free as our sales representatives stationed in your area are always happy to assist you with your basement leak situation.

RCC Waterproofing is a family-owned and operated waterproofing company that has been around since 1920. We provide waterproofing services like the ones above all over Ontario in Toronto, Vaughan, Mississauga, Hamilton, London, Oshawa, and all their surrounding areas. All of our waterproofing jobs are backed by a lifetime warranty guarantee and our experienced teams will waterproof your basement while making sure your property is clean and tidy.

Check us out at www.rccwaterproofing.com or feel free to give us a call at 1-888-766-2071 for a free estimate and consultation.

