Westworld recap: Establishing fidelity

Andrew Walsh
·8 min read

In the sixth episode of Westworld season 4, "Fidelity" — written by Jordan Goldberg & Alli Rock; directed by Andrew Seklir — Caleb and Frankie search for each other as Bernard and Hale search for solutions.

We flashback to the past, sometime after Uwade (Nozipho Mclean) and Young Frankie (Celeste Clark) ran off into the night in episode 3, during the early days of Halores' (Tessa Thompson) reign. Young Frankie approaches a Young Jay (Alec Wang), who sits on a park bench observing kids on the swing set. "This is where your brother used to play. You used to push him on the swings. Your parents don't remember him, but you do," Young Frankie says in a very Children of the Corn way. She brings him to her mother, an early leader of the rebels, who tells Young Jay the people his brother tried to warn him about already got to him. Jay's behavior has become problematic, and they are after him now too. They make a harrowing escape out of the city, barely escaping capture by a pair of terrifying faceless Drone Hosts. Seriously, those Drones are nightmare fuel.

They arrive at a safe house, where Young Frankie still sends out messages to her father over a transistor radio. She tells Caleb (Aaron Paul) about Jay, smiling as she says she always wanted a brother, but Young Jay abruptly cuts her off. "I'm not your brother. There's no point in leaving these messages. Your dad is gone just like my real brother is." Ouch. Damn, dude. She's just a kid, who by the way, saved your life.

Cut to the current timeline (or what I assume is the current one, but who really knows with this show). Adult Frankie (Aurora Perrineau) and Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) approach the rebel base camp, a place Bernard knows well— the ruins of Temperance.

They both want to rebuild Maeve (Thandiwe Newton). Frankie believes the answers to the questions that have kept her up at night are inside Maeve's head. But before they can wake her, they'll need supplies. Bernard makes his way around with ease, quickly locating a hidden elevator to the lower-level hub. He tells a suspicious Frankie he used to "work" at Westworld, and this park had the same architect.

They make their way through the rundown hub as Bernard overshares his resume. He used to program the hosts, but assures her he didn't help Halores spread her parasite. That was after his time. Frankie doesn't appear pleased to learn any of this. "You gave the puppets strings long enough to strangle the world," she replies.

Fixing Maeve's body won't be an issue, but her mind is a different matter. Being underground so long will have corrupted her control unit, so they'll need a new one. He stumbles upon the body of Temperance Hector (Nico Galán) and gruesomely removes the control unit — or pearl — from his skull. They rig some kind of bathtub system in the derelict Butterfly Club to rebuild Maeve's body — a fitting place for her rebirth. Bernard says that "60% of the time she wakes up amenable to their plan. The other 40%...let's just say she wakes up on the wrong side of the bed." Frankie wants to know how "Nostradamus" comes up with these predictions. An "old habit" he says that comes from years of "running probabilistic algorithms." He reveals a hidden system Halores used to scan copies of guests at the park, which he is going to reformat to speed up Maeve's data transfer. But since they don't have much time before her friends return, and they can't let them interfere, they must hide Maeve's pearl in the old player piano while the transfer completes. As they wait for the other rebels to return, Frankie can't help but notice the familiarity and care with which Bernard repairs Maeve's body.

Meanwhile, somewhere deep inside Olympiad Entertainment, Caleb's peaceful dreams of Frankie are interrupted by Halores. "Your daughter, your daughter, your daughter, like a broken record. You're not the only one whose lost something Caleb," she spits at him. She tells him the outliers all started with him. Her kind is supposed to be perfect, but they've been staining themselves with death, choosing mortality, making irrational decisions. He once told her he could fight off the effects of the parasite because he had something she didn't have, and she wants to know what it is. She makes him an offer: this body he's in is failing, his death will be painful, and she can bring him back and restart the cycle — or he can tell her what she wants to know and end this torture. When he refuses, she lashes out, threatening to make Frankie tell her. He smiles, realizing this means Frankie is alive and she hasn't been able to catch her. She tells him not to celebrate yet: she's sent a visitor her way. "Enjoy this knowledge while you can. I offered you a path out Caleb. You made your choice, you all did," she says. Halores is really coming undone. I wouldn't be surprised if she snaps and decides to kill everyone, human and host alike.

The rest of Caleb's plotline this episode revolves around an escape attempt that is actually a game set-up by Halores. He makes his way through a horrifying trail of dead or dying versions of himself who all failed to get out. The one thing he seems to have that the others didn't is the knowledge that Frankie is alive. With the help of a half-dead Caleb, he becomes the first to make it to the end, where he uses a radio tower to send a message to his daughter. "This world she made is a lie. It's not real. But what you have is real. I'm sorry that I failed…You're my warrior. I love you." Halores is disappointed that after all this time waiting to hear what he had to say to Frankie, he blew his shot on an apology. As his body fails, he tells her "we didn't infect your hosts," they would rather die than "live in your world." They're not infected, they're just trying to get away from her. Enraged, she kills him, then surveys her kingdom as she claws at her own skin, drawing blood.

Halores destroys the other Calebs and shuts down the game, then prints a 279th version of him and prepares for another interview.

When Adult Jay (Daniel Wu) and the team arrive, Frankie turns on Bernard. She shoots him in the chest and reveals that she knows he's a host. I mean, if she hadn't realized it after all the red flags he just waved at her I would have to question how she's survived this long. Frankie grabs the tablet he's using to reformat Maeve and shows the group that he also scanned and saved a copy of her, and planned on doing it to all of them. Stubbs asks if this is true and Bernard says it's complicated. Not the best defense, B! But he's the one who's played out these storylines a million and one times, so I guess we all have to trust him.

They tie up Bernard and Stubbs but she won't kill them until she has restored Maeve and can find out what happened to her father. Bernard warns her that one of her team will betray her, that one of them did not come back from the mission the same. It was a different person in each scenario Bernard ran, so he can't be sure who it really is, but one thing is sure — she will have to kill one of them before they kill her. She locks up her girlfriend, Odina (Morningstar Angeline), but it turns out to be Jay, who was killed and replaced back in the city. (Which, come on, was kind of obvious considering the cold open was focused on him.) He accidentally shows his hand when he finds Frankie in the club and refers to her as his "sister" — seems the real Jay never came around on the whole found family thing. As they fight, Caleb's message plays over the radio in her SUV. Host Jay shoots it before she can hear the whole transmission, but it's enough for her to know her father is alive. "Jay" is about to kill her but is instead killed by Maeve, whose pearl Frankie restored before he found her in the Butterfly Club.

Frankie and Maeve have a heart to heart. Maeve thought she was sacrificing herself to give Caleb a chance, she didn't think it would lead to all this. "Everything you guys did, that's why we're here," Frankie says. "Well then, let's finish what we started," Maeve replies.

With only two episodes left in the season, their finish line draws near.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Canada's Sophie Schmidt pots game-winner for Houston Dash over NJ/NY Gotham FC

    Houston Dash midfielder and four-time Canadian Olympian Sophie Schmidt potted the game-winning goal during a 4-2 victory over NJ/NY Gotham FC on Sunday in New Jersey. With the Dash up 2-1 in the 71st minute of play, the Abbotsford, B.C. resident received a pass from Marisa Viggiano just outside the box, and delivered a perfect shot over Gotham goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris to score Houston's third marker of the contest. The 2020 Tokyo gold medallist's second goal of the season stood as the difference

  • Blackmon scores, Vancouver Whitecaps win Canadian Championship on penalties

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps earned some redemption on Tuesday. After years of struggling in the Canadian Championship, the club finally lifted the Voyageurs Cup after beating Toronto FC in the final. Winning the tournament has long been a goal for the Whitecaps, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "We said from Day 1 that the Canadian Championship was one of our important trophies. We didn't do well in the previous years. And it means everything because we are a very good team," he said after

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions