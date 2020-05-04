‘Westworld': We Finally Found Out What Park 5 Is

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of “Westworld.”)

A great deal of info was uploaded onto “Westworld” fans’ control units with the Season 3 finale Sunday, including the long-awaited reveal of what’s going on in Delos Destinations’ Park 5. And it turns out, that park — whose name is still unknown — actually has a connection to Caleb (Aaron Paul).

In the final episode of “Westworld’s” third season, a flashback shows Caleb back in his army days. In a voiceover, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) explains that — even though he doesn’t remember it — he actually went to Park 5, which was used as a training base by the military. Caleb and Dolores met there when he and his unit were practicing by “rescuing” Dolores and some other Hosts.

We find out later in the finale that not only did Dolores meet Caleb in Park 5, but she was protected by him there, as he stopped his fellow soldiers from raping the Hosts they felt they were entitled to sleep with because they’d saved them in their simulated fight.

As “Westworld” fans know, the five other theme parks that make up Delos Destinations are Westworld (Park 1), Shogunworld (Park 2), Warworld (Park 3), the fantasy/medieval-themed world that hasn’t actually been shown or given a proper in-universe name (Park 4), and The Raj (Park 6).

“Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy previously teased Park 5 when speaking with TheWrap about “Game of Thrones” showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff’s big cameos in Episode 302 — which was the installment in which Park 4’s theme was revealed.

At the time, Nolan said we would see it by the end of Season 3 and that it was “a little different” from the others. Now we know why.

