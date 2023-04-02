Westwing Group SE (ETR:WEW) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

Shareholders might have noticed that Westwing Group SE (ETR:WEW) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.4% to €7.59 in the past week. It was an okay result overall, with revenues coming in at €431m, roughly what the analysts had been expecting. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Westwing Group after the latest results.

Following last week's earnings report, Westwing Group's three analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be €429.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 36% to €1.00. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of €439.5m and €0.79 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Westwing Group after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

The consensus price target fell 9.6% to €9.83, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Westwing Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €13.50 and the most bearish at €8.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Westwing Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 0.4% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 19% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.1% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Westwing Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Westwing Group analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Westwing Group Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

