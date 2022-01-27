Westside Councilman Mike Bonin says he won't seek re-election

David Zahniser
·2 min read
Councilman Mike Bonin attends the grand opening ceremony at Palisades Village on September 22, 2018 in Pacific Palisades.
City Councilman Mike Bonin, shown in 2018, said Wednesday that he would not seek re-election, one week after a bid to recall him fell short of the necessary signatures. (Amanda Edwards / Getty Images)

Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin announced Wednesday he will not seek re-election to a third term, just one week after a recall bid targeting him fell short of the required signatures.

Bonin, who had previously announced plans to run in the June municipal election, said in a series of tweets that he has struggled with depression for years and decided that it was time to "focus on health and wellness."

"To those who are disappointed by my decision, I am sorry," he said. "It is very difficult to walk away from a third term and the work we have been doing together, but I need to listen to my heart. This is the best decision for me and my family."

Bonin, who represents coastal areas stretching from Los Angeles International Airport north to Pacific Palisades, was first elected in 2013, after serving as a top aide to former Councilman Bill Rosendahl. He had been facing a major re-election fight — one that would have been dominated by the issues of homelessness and public safety.

Already in the race are attorney Traci Park; Allison Holdorff Polhill, a former aide to L.A. school board member Nick Melvoin; and Venice Neighborhood Council President Jim Murez, among others. Greg Good, a high-level appointee of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti who is currently president of the Board of Public Works, also has expressed interest in the seat.

Earlier this month, Good took part in a candidate endorsement interview hosted by one of the city’s public employee unions.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

