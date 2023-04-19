What Is Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation's (TSE:WTE) Share Price Doing?

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSE:WTE), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the TSX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Westshore Terminals Investment’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Westshore Terminals Investment?

Westshore Terminals Investment appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 26.53x is currently well-above the industry average of 10.63x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Furthermore, Westshore Terminals Investment’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of Westshore Terminals Investment look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Westshore Terminals Investment. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in WTE’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe WTE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WTE for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for WTE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

