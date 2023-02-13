Has Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation's (TSE:WTE) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Westshore Terminals Investment's (TSE:WTE) stock is up by a considerable 5.0% over the past month. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Specifically, we decided to study Westshore Terminals Investment's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Westshore Terminals Investment is:

12% = CA$91m ÷ CA$732m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.12.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Westshore Terminals Investment's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Westshore Terminals Investment's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 15%. For this reason, Westshore Terminals Investment's five year net income decline of 2.3% raises the question as to why the decent ROE didn't translate into growth. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Westshore Terminals Investment's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 2.1% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Westshore Terminals Investment is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Westshore Terminals Investment Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 34% (that is, a retention ratio of 66%), the fact that Westshore Terminals Investment's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, Westshore Terminals Investment has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 131% over the next three years.

Summary

In total, it does look like Westshore Terminals Investment has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. In addition, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

