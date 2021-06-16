Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ -

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % William W. Stinson 32,759,338 72.54 12,403,587 27.46 M. Dallas H. Ross 31,360,081 69.44 13,802,844 30.56 Brian Canfield 39,432,117 87.31 5,730,808 12.69 Glen Clark 34,738,836 76.92 10,424,090 23.08 H. Clark Hollands 41,660,762 92.25 3,502,163 7.75 Steve Akazawa 44,976,685 99.59 186,240 0.41 Nick Desmarais Dianne Watts 33,279,868 44,192,950 73.69 97.85 11,883,058 969,975 26.31 2.15

Appointment of Auditors

The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:

Auditors Votes For % Votes Withheld % KPMG LLP 45,376,790 99.96 17,037 0.04

DATED this 15th day of June, 2021.

(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"

Nick Desmarais

Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development

