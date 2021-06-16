Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations Section 11.3
VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ -
Election of Directors
The following nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next Annual General Meeting:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
William W. Stinson
32,759,338
72.54
12,403,587
27.46
M. Dallas H. Ross
31,360,081
69.44
13,802,844
30.56
Brian Canfield
39,432,117
87.31
5,730,808
12.69
Glen Clark
34,738,836
76.92
10,424,090
23.08
H. Clark Hollands
41,660,762
92.25
3,502,163
7.75
Steve Akazawa
44,976,685
99.59
186,240
0.41
Nick Desmarais
Dianne Watts
33,279,868
44,192,950
73.69
97.85
11,883,058
969,975
26.31
2.15
Appointment of Auditors
The following were the results to appoint KPMG LLP as Auditors of the Corporation:
Auditors
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
KPMG LLP
45,376,790
99.96
17,037
0.04
DATED this 15th day of June, 2021.
(Signed) "Nick Desmarais"
Nick Desmarais
Secretary & Vice President of Corporate Development
