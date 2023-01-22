West's weapon deliveries threaten 'global catastrophe', says Putin ally

Ukrainian soldiers take part in military drills in Donetsk region - AFP

A “global catastrophe” could be the result of the West’s delivery of weapons to Ukraine as it “threatens Russia’s territories”, a key Putin ally has warned.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma - part of the Russian parliament - warned of a “terrible war” if the US and Nato continue to support Ukraine.

Speaking on Telegram, the messaging app, he said: “If Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories, as they threaten, this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons.”

He said that nuclear powers have not previously faced a situation where there was a “threat to the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country”.

Russia has long cast the war as a reaction to Western aggression, including the expansion of Nato. Western Europe, including the UK, has provided billions of pounds of aid and support to Ukraine.

10:40 AM

Russian army to grow by a further 11%

UK intelligence officials posted an update on Twitter in which they detailed an announcement by the Russian Defence Minister for plans to grow the military to 1.5 million personnel by 2026.

This would represent an 11% increase on its current size. UK officials said this is a signal that Russia believes an enhanced military threat will persist beyond the end of the current conflict.

But, the MOD said: "However, Russia will highly likely struggle to staff and equip the planned expansion."

The news comes after reports that Moscow could be readying itself to recruit a further 500,000 conscripts.

10:34 AM

Moscow's forces pushing towards towns in Zaporizhzhia region

Russian officials have said its army is concentrating actions on two towns in the region: Orikhiv and Hulyaipole.

The former lies just 50km south of Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian-controlled regional capital.

Vladimir Rogov, the Russian-installed leader in the area, said: "The initiative is in our hands."

10:31 AM

