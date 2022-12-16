Westport’s Port Fonda, known for its modern Mexican tacos, to close its doors for good

Mexican restaurant Port Fonda will be permanently closing its doors this weekend, according to a social media post from the establishment.

The restaurant will permanently close on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m.

“It’s been a pleasure serving you,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post. “Thank you for your support and patronage.”

Matt Baldwin designed the shirts and aprons that employees of Westport restaurant Port Fonda were required to wear during shifts.

The restaurant reopened at 4141 Pennsylvania Ave. in 2021, after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s known for its modern Mexican tacos, spicy pork tamales, and chimichangas.

The restaurant is owned by Culinary Virtue, a restaurant collective that owns other popular spots throughout Westport, including the now closed-Mickey’s Hideaway, Char Bar Meats and Amusements and Beer Kitchen.

In 2010, before it became the famed Westport hotspot, Port Fonda was serving up Mexican culinary concepts out of a 36-foot Airstream trailer, hosting six-person table dinners.

Port Fonda’s camarones fundido.

Port Fonda is just one of many Kansas City favorites that will be closing this month. Bier Station on Gregory Blvd and Sweet Siam in Westport will also be closed after six years.

To see a full list of all the restaurants and breweries that are opening and closing this month, visit here.

Joyce Smith contributed to this report.