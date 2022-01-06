Westport cat capers fill author's first novel

After spending summers in Westport at his family's cottage, Robert Ainsworth, under the pen name R.D. Ainsworth, decided to write a book about the local cats who wander the streets of the village – but with a twist.

"It's a book about gangs, betrayal and murder, and cats and dogs," said Ainsworth.

What started off as a 16-page short story soon became an almost-four-book series set in the location of his family's cottage and throughout the village of Westport, where he spent plenty of summers and where he saw the real-life Maine coon cat named Rodney being chased by a fellow neighbourhood cat, Boogie, said Ainsworth.

The book, entitled Boogie's Law, is the first book in the Westport Story series, and tells a story of adventure with Rodney Bond, a peaceable, big-boned Maine coon cat who discovers his mind-bending treats have been stolen by a pair of anarchist kittens, who are based on Ainsworth's own cats' personalities. Rodney and best friend Chico Grande go on a quest to get them back but end up entangled in the affairs of murderous gangster Boogie Slides.

Boogie's Law was published in early December by Burnstown Publishing House.

According to a release by the publishing house, Boogie's Law is one-quarter satire, one-quarter social commentary and three-quarters comical nonsense.

Ainsworth said that Rodney and Chico have to make some tough decisions but the story overall is lighthearted. He added that people seem to like "the colourful characters" in the book, paired with "a lot of laugh out loud moments."

"It takes place over the course of one day, in the summer in late June," said Ainsworth.

Book one of the Westport Story is set mostly on Lilly Lane, just a few kilometers outside of the village on the southern shore of Upper Rideau Lake. The book also features The Cove and the Ducks Roadhouse and Grill, the latter of which is no longer open, said Ainsworth.

The other books in the series are set to take the adventure throughout more of the village, including at the town hall, back at the Cove, marina and other locally well-known shops and main streets of the village.

Currently three books in the series have been written already, with one almost partially written. The hope is to have them published over the next few years, said Ainsworth.

The first three books of the series were written throughout the years, beginning in about 2014 or 2015, but he said he needed a push from his father to take the next steps to make the book more than just a hobby; a little over a year ago he sat down with a publisher at the publishing house about making the book a reality.

Ainsworth said his publisher liked the idea of the book "because he saw that there was a market for it, because it was local."

Previously, he has written and published two books of poetry, Prismatic Poetry and Children of the Hectic Kingdom, but Boogie's Law is his first novel, stated Burnstown Publishing House's website.

Ainsworth splits his time between writing, working as a high school English and history teacher and dancing Argentine Tango. Currently he is living in Ottawa.

He said it's nice to be able to share his journey of publishing and writing his books with his students.

"It means I can bring something special into the classroom," he said.

He's recently reached out to some bookstores in Brockville and is hoping to schedule book signings in the future.

(Jessica Munro is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Jessica Munro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times