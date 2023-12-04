Advertisement

Westpac suffers online banking outage with customers shut out of accounts

Martin Farrer
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters</span>
Westpac’s online banking system has suffered an apparent major outage, with customers cut off from their accounts and payment systems.

Social media was awash with people complaining about not being able to access their accounts, pay bills or make contactless payments on their phones as the apparent system crash hit on Monday evening.

Some said they had to abandon their shopping in supermarkets when their cards would not work at the tills, while others reported not being able to pay for meals ordered at restaurants.

There was also widespread concern becuse the detaisl of customer accounts disappeared from apps completely. Some were told it “looks like you don’t have any cards”.

Westpac said that it was aware of a problem but did not give any details. It said on X that its teams were “working to fix the issue”.

“We’re aware that customers are currently experiencing issues accessing account information in online and mobile banking. Our teams are working to fix the issue. We apologise for any inconvenience and will continue to share updates here.

This is a breaking news story. More details will follow.