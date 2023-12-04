Westpac suffers online banking outage with customers shut out of accounts

Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Westpac’s online banking system has suffered an apparent major outage, with customers cut off from their accounts and payment systems.

Social media was awash with people complaining about not being able to access their accounts, pay bills or make contactless payments on their phones as the apparent system crash hit on Monday evening.

Some said they had to abandon their shopping in supermarkets when their cards would not work at the tills, while others reported not being able to pay for meals ordered at restaurants.

literally just had to leave my trolley at the supermarket whilst battling with 3 kids. toast for dinner it is.... no wonder why people are moving to crypto.... — Mary Dyer (@MaryDyer1165468) December 4, 2023

There was also widespread concern becuse the detaisl of customer accounts disappeared from apps completely. Some were told it “looks like you don’t have any cards”.

Oh come on! Just logged in to my mobile app and I found all my accounts were missing? This is NOT a joke! — YVP tweets (@yvpan1) December 4, 2023

Westpac said that it was aware of a problem but did not give any details. It said on X that its teams were “working to fix the issue”.

“We’re aware that customers are currently experiencing issues accessing account information in online and mobile banking. Our teams are working to fix the issue. We apologise for any inconvenience and will continue to share updates here.

We’re aware that customers are currently experiencing issues accessing account information in online and mobile banking.



Our teams are working to fix the issue. We apologise for any inconvenience and will continue to share updates here. — Westpac Bank (@Westpac) December 4, 2023

This is a breaking news story. More details will follow.