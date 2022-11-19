Weston-super-Mare See Monster to be decommissioned from Monday

See Monster boasts four publicly accessible levels animated by a 10-metre-high waterfall

A massive offshore platform that was transformed into an art installation will be decommissioned from Monday.

This weekend is the last chance for people to visit See Monster in Weston-super-Mare.

It aimed to inspire conversations about reuse, renewables, and the British weather and has courted controversy.

See Monster will be taken apart on site and sold for scrap. Organisers, NewSubstance, has not said who it is being sold to or when it will be moved.

It opened to the public on 23 September and local residents were given first access

The 35-metre-tall structure features four levels that host a wild garden of plants, grasses and trees, as well as an amphitheatre, and a waterfall.

Those behind it hoped it would transform perceptions about how out-of-date industrial infrastructure could be disposed.

It opened to the public on 23 September and local residents were given early access.

See Monster's garden features trees, plants and grasses, selected to be resilient to salty breezes and Atlantic gales

The project was the brainchild of Leeds-based design and events company NewSubstance and forms part of the Unboxed: Creativity in the UK festival.

Unboxed, a national collection of 10 large-scale public art engagement projects, has received criticism about the £120m cost to the taxpayer.

See Monster was also delayed by more than two months, and was originally expected to open from July.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk