Weston McKennie wears 'Justice for George' armband during Bundesliga match

Sporting News

The cry for justice for George Floyd has extended overseas.

Weston McKennie, an American soccer player for Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, wore a "Justice for George" armband during the team's match on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

"To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!!," McKennie's post-match tweet reads. "We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism"

MORE: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence understands his role as a white athlete

The team's U.S. Twitter account posted in support of McKennie, as well.

Other members of Twitter noticed McKennie's gesture.

The 21-year-old Washington-born midfielder has 19 appearances for the United States Men's National Team and has been a member of FC Schalke since 2017. Kylian Mbappé, a French-born soccer player, also joined the Justice for George cry for support on Saturday:

Schalke fell 1-0 to Werder Bremen on Saturday and has lost four-straight matches since the Bundesliga returned on May 16.

What to Read Next

Back