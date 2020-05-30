Weston McKennie wears 'Justice for George' armband during Bundesliga match

The cry for justice for George Floyd has extended overseas.

Weston McKennie, an American soccer player for Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, wore a "Justice for George" armband during the team's match on Saturday.

To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!! We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism pic.twitter.com/TRB1AGm0Qx — Weston McKennie (@WMckennie) May 30, 2020

"To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on to long feels good!!!," McKennie's post-match tweet reads. "We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism"

The team's U.S. Twitter account posted in support of McKennie, as well.

Other members of Twitter noticed McKennie's gesture.

Meanwhile in black Americans playing professionally in Germany. Weston McKennie rocking a "Justice for George" armband against Werder Bremen today. A return to sports is a return to politics, folks. You wanted it and here it is. https://t.co/qwLqqrZcjz — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) May 30, 2020

Schalke's Weston McKennie wearing a band that says "Justice for George" on his arm. Great show of solidarity. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/12hpLuDDkF — pranav thinks coffee is better than chai (@wtfpranav) May 30, 2020

Weston McKennie wearing a “Justice for George” band today. Showing respect to George Floyd who was sadly killed this week by Minneapolis Policeman Derek Chauvin. #USMNT pic.twitter.com/uViMllKduB — Larry Henry Jr (@lhenry019) May 30, 2020

The 21-year-old Washington-born midfielder has 19 appearances for the United States Men's National Team and has been a member of FC Schalke since 2017. Kylian Mbappé, a French-born soccer player, also joined the Justice for George cry for support on Saturday:

Schalke fell 1-0 to Werder Bremen on Saturday and has lost four-straight matches since the Bundesliga returned on May 16.