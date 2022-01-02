New Westminster police searching for suspect in New Year's Day hit-and-run

The New Westminster Police Department say an early-morning hit-and-run on New Year's Day left one person with serious injuries. (NWPD - image credit)

The New Westminster Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating the driver of a white Mercedes C300 car that was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday.

Investigators say a man was hit at the intersection of Victoria Street and Lorne Street at 6 a.m. PT on New Year's Day.

He was subsequently taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the driver did not stop or call for help.

The incident was captured on CCTV, and police say the car likely has front-end damage as a result of the crash.

"If you know of any vehicles that match that description please contact us right away," said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar.

Anyone with information on the incident, including dashcam footage, is asked to call the NWPD at 604-525-5411.