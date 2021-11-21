New Westminster man charged with murder after victim found fatally wounded in coffee shop

New Westminster Police were called to the Waves Coffee shop on Columbia Street at 6:32 a.m. Friday after someone reported a man had entered the shop

Homicide investigators say two people have been arrested and one charged following the death of a man who was discovered inside a busy coffee shop Friday morning, bleeding heavily from undetermined wounds.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says in a release that the victim is 51-year-old Robert Powshuk, who entered a Waves coffee shop on Columbia Street Friday morning just after 6:30 a.m. PT, looking for help. Emergency responders including New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services provided first aid at the scene.

Powshuk was transported to the Royal Columbian Hospital where he later died.

Later Friday police arrested two men in relation to the death. On Saturday investigators said in a release that Ryan Crossley, 31, had been charged with second-degree murder.

'No further risk to public'

A second suspect remains in custody as investigators work to determine their involvement in the death, according to police.

"There are no other persons believed involved at this time," said the release from IHIT. "There is no further risk to the public."

Police said Friday they do not believe the homicide is linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict. They have not said if the suspects and victim knew each other. Police said Powshuk and Crossley are from New Westminster.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

The Victim Assistance Unit can be reached at 604-529-2525.