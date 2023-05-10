Westminster Kennel Club dog show: all this year’s adorable winners

The winners at the Westminster Kensington Dog Show (Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

From the thousands of entries, there could only be a few winners at the 2023 Westminster Dog Show, which is the US equivalent of Crufts.

Despite the name, the show is not hosted in central London and has been an integral date in the American calendar - considered the country’s second longest-running sporting event, having been hosted since 1907. Only the Kentucky Derby has a longer history.

This year, 2,500 dogs were entered from 13 countries while 210 breeds were represented at the New York USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

The show was held on Monday and Tuesday and petit basset griffon vendeen breed Buddy Holly was named the overall winner as the best in show.

Owner and trainer Janice Hayes told Fox Sports: “I have dreamed of this since I was nine years old.

“[Buddy] is the epitome of a show dog, nothing bothers him.”

This is the full list of winners from the 2023 Westminster Dog Show

Hound group

Buddy Holly, the Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen, winner of the Hound Group (Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Winner: Buddy Holly - Petit basset griffon vendeen

Former hunting dogs which have a good nose.

Toy group

Rummie, the Pekingese (Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Winner: Rummie - Pequest rum dum

A dog class made-up of the most visually appealing, high-maintenance dog types.

Non-sporting group

Winston the French bulldog (AP)

Winner: Winston - French bulldog

Even within dog breeds, his was a diverse selection - perhaps best of those which do not fit easily into another category.

Herding group

Ribbon, the Australian shepherd, winner of the herding group (Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Winner: Ribbon - Australian shepherd

A group that seemed destined to be won by a border collie was taken by a breed from down under.

Sporting group

Cider the English Setter, winner of the sporting group (Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Winner: Cider - English setter

These are breeds which are “active and alert” - think spaniels, pointers, retrievers, labradors, and setters.

Working group

(Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Winner: Monty - Giant schnauzer

Thirty-one breeds contested this group, which was for dogs which were originally bred to assist humans. Monty’s father came second overall in 2018.

Terrier group

Trouble, the American Staffordshire Terrier, winner of the Terrier Group, (Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Winner: Trouble - American staffordshire terrier

The last group to be contested might have been the noisiest.

Best in show

Buddy Holly takes the spoils (Getty Images for Westminster Ken)

Winner: Buddy Holly - Petit basset griffon vendeen

And when all of the winners from each category were put head-to-head it was the hound that was named top dog.