Westminster Christian volleyball wins event. Plus Belen cross-country, Columbus golf and more

Miami Herald Staff Reports
The Westminster Christian girls’ volleyball team went 6-0 to win the Nike Tournament of Champions in the National Division at Wesley Chapel High School in Tampa.

The unbeaten Warriors (8-0) competed against some of the best teams and athletes in the country.

In the finals, Westminster Christian came from behind to edge Cornerstone Christian of Texas 17-25, 30-28, 15-12 in an exciting three-game match.

Emily Matias, Gaby Arroyo, Alyah Cadavid, Lamaya Fuller, Zoey Matias, Alyssa Cadavid, and Gigi Artiles played well for the champion Warriors throughout the weekend tournament.

Westminster Christian d McGill Toolen-Alabama 25-18, 25-13: Alyssa Cadavid 10 service points, 5 kills, 15 assists, 6 digs; Emily Matias 11 kills, 6 service points, 23 service points, 10 digs; Gaby Arroyo 14 digs, 7 kills, 7 service points; Zoey Matias 13 service points, 3 aces, 16 digs; LaMaya Fuller 10 service points, 3 aces, 14 digs.

Westminster Christian d. New Smyrna Beach 23-25, 25-4, 15-11: Jaz Nicolas 3 kills; Emily Matias 23 service points, 10 kills, 6 aces, 9 digs; Gaby Arroyo 15 kills, 12 service points, 12 digs; Zoey Matias 16 digs, 3 assists.

Westminster Christian d. Moseley-Lynn Haven 20-25, 25-19, 15-9: Alyssa Cadavid 22 service points, 28 assists, 9 digs; Gaby Arroyo 17 kills, 10 digs, 9 service points; Zoey Matias 25 digs, 6 assists; Emily Matias 11 kills, 7 service points.

Platinum Playoffs: Quarterfinal: Westminster Christian d. Trinity Catholic-Ocala 26-24, 25-18: Alyah Cadavid 3 aces, 5 digs, 5 kills; Emily Matias 11 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Gaby Arroyo 11 kills, 8 digs; Zoey Matias 17 digs, 8 assists, 13 service points, 3 aces; Lamaya Fuller 20 digs, 11 assists, 3 kills.

Platinum Playoffs: Semifinal: Westminster Christian d. Tampa Prep 25-19, 25-20: Alyah Cadavid 3 aces, 10 service points, 5 digs; Emily Matias 11 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Gaby Arroyo 11 kills, 9 digs; Zoey Matias 22 digs, 6 assists; Lamaya Fuller 20 digs, 11 assists, 3 kills.

Platinum Playoffs: Championship: Westminster Christian d. Cornerstone Christian-Texas 17-25, 30-28, 15-12: Emily Matias 14 kills, 13 service points; Gaby Arroyo 11 kills, 9 digs; Gigi Artiles 11 kills; Alyssa Cadavid 27 assists, 10 digs, 4 kills; Zoey Matias 26 digs.

Westminster Christian followed up with a big win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Golf

The Columbus boys’ golf team finished third at the prestigious Ping National High School Invitational (The Brophy Rodeo) at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Columbus boys’ golf team was third at the Ping National High School Invitational (The Brophy Rodeo) in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The field included teams from Arizona, Texas, Utah and Florida.

Columbus senior Sebastian Kawas tied for ninth with a two-round total 145 (1-over). Senior teammate Max Fonseca tied for 14th at 147 (3-over). Christian Figueredo, another Columbus senior, tied for 18th at 149 (5-over). Senior Andres Atrio was 34th at 154, and sophomore Victor Herrera followed at 155.

Ryan Lopez, a junior at Archbishop McCarthy, tied for 16th at 148. Teammate Brett Moore shot 153, tied for 29th.

Team: 1. Brophy 575; 2. Trinity Christian Academy 584; 3. Columbus 595; 4. Lone Park 597; 5. Corner Canyon 599; 6. Hamilton 600; 7. Gulf Coast 617; 8. Liberty 619; 9. Houston Strake Jesuit 620; 10. Notre Dame Prep 624; 11. Vero Beach 626; 12. Archbishop McCarthy 637; 13. Saguaro 645; 14. Regis Jesuit 647; 15. Lockport 655; 16. Desert Vista 660; 17. Pinnacle 661; Mountain Vista 673.

Cross-country

The Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country team won the Horse Park Invitational in Ocala. That makes the powerhouse Wolverines two for two this season.

Joshua Ruiz, a junior, won the 5K individual championship in 15 minutes 45 second. His twin brother Joseph ran 16:10 for seventh overall.

Joshua Ruiz of the Belen Jesuit boys’ cross-country team.

For the first time in school history, there were three brothers in the team scoring top 5: Joshua, Joseph and sophomore Justin Ruiz (18th, 16:29.40).

They helped the team score 56 points to finish first of 42 teams. Braddock placed 10th.

Belen is currently ranked 13th in the country by Milesplit US.

The team’s next race is Friday at the Dade County Youth Fair Invitational at Larry & Penny Thompson Park in Miami.

Individual: Other top local finishers: 13. Joseph Socarras (Bel) 16:21.80; 20. Lucas Alejandro Garcia (Bel) 16:32.60; 23. Marcelo Mantecon (Bel) 16:33.60; 24. Evan Torres (Bel) 16:35.70; 25. Roberto Leon (Bel) 16:36.90; 31. Philippe Riobe 16:51.40; 32. Michael Gongora (Braddock) 16:51.60; 35. Matthew Calero (Bel) 16:52; 39. Andres Canas (Brd) 17:40.

Team: Top 10: 1. Belen Jesuit 56; 2. Bolles-Jacksonville 140; 3. HB Plant-Tampa 181; 4. Fleming Island 198; 5. Sarasota 208; 6. Satellite 261; 7. Calvary Christian-Clearwater 262; 8. George M. Steinbrenner-Tampa 269; 9. Buchholz-Gainesville 279; 10. Braddock 292.

Swimming

The Gulliver Prep girls celebrated winning state last season with a ring ceremony before beating Doral Academy and LaSalle.

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 126, Doral Academy 50; Gulliver Prep 140, LaSalle 11; Doral Academy 129, LaSalle 16: 200 Medley Relay: 1. GP (Musiello, Giovanna; Rosenthal, Reese; Wood, Elyse; Kraft, Cassandra) 1:52.22. 200 free: 1. Musiello, Giovanna (GP) 1:57.76. 200 IM: 1. Wood, Elyse (GP) 2:16.87. 50 free: 1. Kraft, Cassandra (GP) 25.75. 100 butterfly: 1. Wood, Elyse (GP) 1:00.04. 100 free: 1. Kraft, Cassandra (GP) 57.48. 500 free: 1. Moreno, Sofia (GP) 5:38.47. 200 free relay: 1. GP (1) Torretta, Aria, Rosenthal, Reese, Kraft, Cassandra, Saporta, Camila) 1:48.21. 100 back: 1. Musiello, Giovanna (GP) 1:00.56. 100 breast: 1. Rosenthal, Reese (GP) 1:11.37. 400 free relay: 1. GP (Wood, Elyse; Musiello, Giovanna; Saporta, Camila; Torretta, Aria) 3:50.14.

GIRLS: Westland Hialeah 29, Miami Springs 26: WH: Ruth Gonzalez led the girls’ team by placing first in all events she swam (200 freestyle 2:48.81; 100 freestyle 1:15.60; 100 back 1:38.00; 100 breast 1:55.00).

BOYS: Doral Academy 109, Gulliver Prep 67; Doral Academy 119, LaSalle 43; Gulliver Prep 103, LaSalle 56: 200 Medley Relay: 1. DOR (Gonzalez, Logan; Losada, Sebastian; Pacheco, Sebastian; Kronen, Nathan) 1:44.12. 200 free: 1. Kauefate, Abelardo (DOR) 2:01.21. 200 IM: 1. Lopez Franco, Pablo (LaS) 2:01.85. 50 free: 1. Kronen, Nathan (DOR) 22.64. 100 butterfly: 1. Sharma, Harry (GP) 55.37. 100 free: 1. Kronen, Nathan (DOR) 50.67. 500 free: 1. Tejada, Oliver (DOR) 5:06.99. 200 free relay: 1. GP (Preston, Daniel, Schoenwald, Jonas, Gardner, Patrick, Lewis, Gabe) 1:39.15. 100 back: 1. Lopez Franco, Pablo (LaS) 54.60. 100 breast: 1. Losada, Sebastian (DOR) 1:02.46. 400 free relay: 1. DOR (Gonzalez, Logan; Kauefate, Abelardo; Losada, Sebastian; Kronen, Nathan) 3:25.39.

More volleyball

ATM d. Miami Country Day 27-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22: Irina Yeroshova (10th) 6 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Violette Zayas (9th) 8 kills, 3 aces, 16 digs; Gabriella Arcila (9th) 10 kills, 18 digs, 1 block. ATM (4-0).

Colonial Christian d. Everglades 25-21, 25-23, 25-22: Michelle Loynaz 9 service points, 5 kills, 7 assists, 7 digs; Caitlyn Campbell 7 kills, 6 assists, 6 digs; Emily Friman 8 service points, 4 aces, 16 serve receptions, 6 digs; Bianca Pajares 8 service points, 8 serve receptions, 5 digs. CC (6-0).

Doral Academy d. Monsignor Pace 25-17, 25,19, 25-17: Stephanie Gonzalez 13 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces; Angelin Vazquez 17 digs, 6 aces; Melissa Gonzalez 19 assists, 2 digs, 6 aces. DOR (4-2).

Gulliver Prep d. Miami Country Day 25-16, 20-25, 25-12, 25-18: Hailey Brenner 20 kills, 15 digs, 5 aces; Jackie Taylor 19 kills; Maya Pace 31 assists; Sophia Wong 16 digs. GP (4-0).

Palmetto d. Riviera Prep 25-22, 13-25, 25-18, 25-19: Gabrielle Schwartz 15 kills, 13 digs, 2 aces; Hailey Zambrana 10 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces; Ava Graziano 11 digs, 5 aces. PLM (5-5), RP (2-1).

St. Brendan d. Palmer Trinity St Brendan 25-9, 25-17, 25-21: Annelise Alvarez 11 kills, 1 aces, 5 digs/serve receive; Ana Sofia Tobar 3 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs/serve receive; Sofia Sanchez 22 assists; Nikki Baltodano 10 digs/serve receive, 3 aces; Mia Orgiz 3 blocks; Jordan Medina 5 kills.

Westminster Christian d. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-12, 25-17, 25-14: Ariana Arteaga 2 kills; Alyah Cadavid 16 digs, 6 kills, 4 aces; Alyssa Cadavid 22 assists, 6 aces; Zoey Matias 15 digs. WC (9-0).

More golf

GIRLS: St. Thomas Aquinas 164, Cardinal Gibbons 185, Pembroke Pines Charter 209: Nicole Castro (StA) and Alyssandra Estevez (StA) 39; Sofia Ehret (CG) and Mia Stephens (PPC) 41; Abigail Jones (StA) 42; Elizabeth Smith (CG) 43; Giana Ramos (StA) 44; Paulina Ramirez (PPC) 47; Jenna Jacobson (CG) 50; Kate Mackie (CG) and Marykait Reeder (CG) 51; Valentina Mesa (PPC) 59.

BOYS: American Heritage-Plantation 297, Belen Jesuit 316, Cardinal Gibbons 355: Medalist Aiden Arce (AH) 71; Rafael Frias (AH) and John Pineiro (AH) 75; Quintin Ye (AH) 76; Ryan Nieto (Bel) 77; Adrian Rodriguez (Bel) 79; Joseph Muniz and Lorenzo Rodriguez (Bel) 80; Carlos Salazar (CG) and Garrett Weadock (CG) 85; Hudson Hall (CG) 91; Tristan Thifault (CG) 94.

BOYS: Belen Jesuit 149, Florida Christian 160, True North (NR) at International Links of Miami (par 35): Medalists Adrian Rodriguez (Bel) and Nicholas Prieto (FC) 35; Lorenzo Rodriguez (Bel) 37; Joseph Muniz (Bel) 38; Kalani Centeno (FC) and Ryan Nieto (Bel) 39.

BOYS: Divine Savior 165, Miami Country Day 170: Ignacio Asin (DS) 37; Samuel Netkin (MCD) 41.

Ignacio Asin of the Divine Savior boys’ golf team.

BOYS: Westminster Christian 159, Ransom Everglades 164, Palmer Trinity 181 at Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables (par 35): Paul Young (WC) 37; Jonathan Pollak (RE) 39; Matteo Bloom (RE) 40; Andy Whitby (WC) 40; Connor Coulson (WC) 41.

Football

South Miami 48, American 0: RB Levy Miller 199 all-purpose yds, KOR 1 for 95 yds & TD, 4 carries for 64 yds, incl. 40-yd TD, a 40-yd TD reception. QB Tony Taylor III 200 all-purpose yds, 4 carries for 50 yards incl a 20-yd TD, 13-of-21 passing for 150 yds and 3 TDs. RB Kyrell Logan 80 all-purpose yds, 5 carries for 50 yds, 4 receptions for 30 yds and a 10-yd TD. WR/LB Kaelem Collins 5 receptions for 50 yds and a TD. WR/Slot Gary Kendrick 1 for 6 yds, 1 pancake block. CB Elijah Douyon 6 solo tackles, 1 90-yd TD INT return. SS/LB Artravian Driver 11 tackles, 1 TFL. LB/SS Dwight Bellamy 4 solo tackles, 4 special teams tackles. LB/SS Udonis Rutledge 9 tackles, 1 pass def, 1 fumble rec. LB/DE Rodolfo Hernandez 6 tackles, 2 TFL. DE Keyshawn Rodriguez 3 tackles, 1 assist, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 safety. DL Alejandro Alvarez 2 tackles. S Sean Reyes 1 assist, 1 INT. DL Tareek Nunnally 3 tackles.

Bowling

GIRLS: Ferguson d. Goleman 7-0: High Games from Natalia Findeisen 149; Samantha Abreu 149; Samantha Perez 145; Karla Portillo 133; High Series from Natalia Findeisen 404. FERG (3-0).

BOYS: Columbus d. Cutler Bay 7-0: High Game Alejandro Johnson 212 (Col); High Series Chris Ferrer 574 (Col). COL (1-0).

BOYS: Ferguson d. Goleman 7-0: High Games from freshman Daniel Rodriguez 253; junior Anthony Marin 205; junior Joshua Munoz 186; Ethan Aguililla 146; High Series from Daniel Rodriguez 638. FERG (3-0).

