Westman Atelier's Bonne Brow Pencil Isn't a Want, It's a Need

I'm always on the hunt for great eyebrow products. The top part of the face is often the first that people see, and I take great pride in ensuring my brows and lashes are on point. Due to years of tweezing, plucking, waxing and threading, my eyebrows grow weirdly, and I've had to find ways to style my brows to fit my facial and bone structure.

Starting my beauty career at L'Oréal, I tapped into acquired brands such as NYX, using their cult-favorite Tame & Frame Brow Pomade. I wore this product until the trend of using dip powder faded and soap brows became a thing. Once I joined Glossier and became abreast of Boy Brow, I quickly became obsessed. I have very fine brow hair -- full near the front of the brow, and sparse at the ends. The brow gel did everything I needed it to do.

While Glossier's Boy Brow will always be one of my favorite products from the brand, I recently became aware of Westman Atelier's Bonne Brow Defining Pencil. This 2-in-1 product perfectly fluffs my brows and allows me to fill in the ends of my brows, leaving me with an au naturel look.

Read on for my honest review of Westman Atelier's Bonne Brow Defining Pencil in this week's Editor's Pick.

Westman Atelier Bonne Brow Defining Pencil Product Review

WHAT IS IT: Westman Atelier Bonne Brow Defining Pencil

WHY IT’S WORTH THE HYPE: Westman Atelier's Bonne Brow Defining Pencil formulation seems to be perfectly designed for those of us with damaged brows. The chic packaging is a sweet touch, but this product isn't just about pretty packaging -- it actually works.

Long gone are the days of the "Instagram brows." As we're leaning into skin-first complexion products, the way the beauty community styles eyebrows has seen a dial back, with many embracing natural featheriness for their brows. During my first week of using this product, I tried it with and without full-face makeup. Without makeup, my brows still stayed in place for over eight hours, and there was no obvious trace of me filling in my sparse brows. Pro tip: After filling in your brows, I would suggest going over the ends with your preferred clear brow gel for extra security. I keep a simple beauty routine, so even after applying my skin tint and concealer, my defined brows don't look aggressively bold.

If you're looking to add a new eyebrow product to your makeup kit, I'd highly recommend this product. It's pricey, but you can't put a price on beauty.

WHERE YOU CAN FIND IT: Priced at $38 USD, the Bonne Brow Defining Pencil is available at Westman Atelier's web store.