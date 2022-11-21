Westlife Star Nicky Byrne Shows Off Injuries After Falling Through Hole In Stage

Nicky Byrne

Westlife singer Nicky Byrne has reassured fans he’s fine after he fell through a hole in the stage whilst performing on the band’s latest tour.

Nicky ended up with a bruised side after he took a tumble during the Irish group’s show in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Footage shared by Nicky and fans on social media show him walking off stage before disappearing down a staircase.

In an instagram post shared on Sunday, Nicky explained that he “didn’t realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me” which resulted in him going flying.

“So last night I did have a little accident on stage in Glasgow, where I didn’t realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me.

“A crazy moment which could’ve been a lot worse but I’m completely fine, a little bit battered and bruised but ok!”

The singer added that “the show must go on” before signing off with the hashtag, “#ReallyFlyingWithoutWings”.

Nicky later shared some snaps of a huge purple bruise on the side of his body.

Westlife’s returned to music last year with the announcement of their new album and upcoming tour.

