Westland Insurance expands P&C practices with three acquisitions in April

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest independently owned brokerages, continued its expansion on April 1 with the announcement of three acquisitions. Between them Haggett & Rogers Group of Companies, BMT Insurance Brokers Limited, and Dimensions Insurance Management bring additional insurance expertise to Westland’s existing P&C verticals.

With six locations across Ontario, BMT Insurance brings over 65 years of P&C insurance experience, life & benefits, and financial services. This acquisition takes Westland into three new communities and further enhances its commitment to serving clients in Northern Ontario.

With roots that go back to 1905, Dimensions Insurance is a commercial and specialty P&C brokerage based in Winnipeg, MB and that is focused on serving clients across Western Canada.

Established in 1978, Haggett & Rogers is a family-owned brokerage that offers personal and commercial insurance solutions and vehicle registry services. They have locations in Calgary and Lethbridge, AB.

“It’s with much excitement that we welcome Haggett & Rogers, BMT Insurance, and Dimensions Insurance to the Westland team,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & CEO. “With these three outstanding companies joining our family, we’re taking a significant step forward in our goal to become Canada’s favourite insurance broker. Their collective depth of expertise and experience in the industry, as well as strong entrepreneurial cultures, will allow us to continue delivering even better service to our clients and communities across the country.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Read more about Westland’s growth story.

