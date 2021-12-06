Westland Insurance Acquires Two Prairie-Based Brokerages

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd., Canada’s largest independent Canadian-owned brokerage, is very pleased to announce the acquisition of two brokerages: Church Eaton Insurance in Calgary, Alberta, and Hook Lafrance in Regina, SK.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Church Eaton and Hook Lafrance to the Westland family,” says Jamie Lyons, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Church Eaton, located in Calgary, brings niche commercial expertise and specialist capabilities within key industry verticals, adding further depth to our rapidly expanding national commercial lines platform. Hook Lafrance, based in Saskatchewan’s capital city, provides tremendous service to the Regina market with expertise in all segments of the property and casualty insurance business. Both operations are long-standing, highly regarded brokerages that align with and augment our distribution network in the Prairies, which continues to be a strategic region of focus for Westland as we seek to bring more solutions to Canadians coast-to-coast.”



With these acquisitions, Westland now has 195 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to business, personal, farm, life and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

Media Contact:

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Cari Watson, SVP, Marketing & Customer Experience

Phone: 778-571-3829

mediainquiry@westlandinsurance.ca

www.westlandinsurance.ca



