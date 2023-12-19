Westlake acting scholarship awarded to Bristol-based student

Ms Khan described the scholarship as "a life changing opportunity for aspiring working-class actors"

A drama school student has won a £6,000 scholarship to help her break into the acting industry.

Bristol Old Vic Theatre School (BOVTS) student Tamzin Khan was announced as The Luke Westlake Scholarship winner on 11 December.

The annual award was founded in 2019 by Just Add Milk (JAM) to support aspiring actors from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Ms Khan said: "I'm still in shock, I really didn't think I was going to win."

The prize also includes networking opportunities and acting subscriptions.

Ms Khan was among eight other finalists chosen from over 150 applications, from 27 drama schools across the UK.

Graduates of the Old Vic have gone on to star in popular shows like Downton Abbey, The White Lotus, and The Crown

Ms Khan said she is proudly working class, having grown up on the Knowle West estate in south Bristol.

She said: "The Luke Westlake Scholarship gives actors unbelievable opportunities and support that you just don't come by in everyday life - especially to people from backgrounds similar to mine.

"There are people all over the country who applied, and I don't know their background but I knew they would all be very talented," she added.

'So grateful'

"Acting was something I became passionate about when I was about 11. It then quickly became about 'OK, how are we going to afford this?'" Ms Khan continued.

"I'm just so grateful for the generosity of Just Add Milk, helping people like me achieve their dreams of acting."

Ms Khan is currently in her second year of the Professional Acting course (BA)

Liam McLaughlin, Executive Director of JAM, says: "Tamzin's application and shortlist self-tapes were unanimously lauded by the panel - she's an incredible talent.

"We're excited to watch Tamzin's talent grow in her final 18 months at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and we can't wait to watch her flourish when she enters the industry in the Summer of 2025," Mr McLaughlin continued.

"Tamzin represents everything the scholarship stands for, so we're delighted to support another brilliant working-class actor," he added.

