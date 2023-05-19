WestJet ramping up after reaching deal with pilots, but warns it will take time

CALGARY — The WestJet Group says it's ramping up operations as quickly as possible after reaching a last-minute deal with the airline's pilots to avert a strike.

However, it warns that the full resumption of operations will take time and encouraged travellers to continue to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association announced a tentative agreement to avoid the job action early this morning.

The airline had grounded the bulk of its fleet Thursday, including for its Swoop subsidiary, ahead of the strike deadline today.

The shutdown affected dozens of routes within Canada and to the U.S. and overseas, while flights at the WestJet Encore regional service and the WestJet-owned Sunwing Airlines were unaffected.

WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said the agreement with the pilots provides "meaningful improvements to job security and scope, working conditions and wages."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.

