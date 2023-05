WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice to the airline and government Monday night. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press - image credit)

WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice to the airline and government at 8 p.m. Monday night.

In a news release sent to CBC News the pilots said that as of 3 a.m. ET on May 19, they plan to begin lawful job action, which could include grounding all aircraft and effectively shutting down operations.

