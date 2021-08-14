WestJet finalizes collective agreement with Encore cabin crew

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has finalized a collective agreement for WestJet Encore's cabin crew. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Calgary-based WestJet Airlines has finalized a collective agreement with Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents 650 cabin crew on the airline's regional carrier known as WestJet Encore.

In March, WestJet ratified its first agreement with CUPE for the airline's jet fleet, representing more than 3,100 cabin crew.

"I am glad to be sharing, once again, that we have achieved a collective agreement with CUPE," WestJet president Ed Sims said in an emailed release on Saturday.

This agreement, with our WestJet Encore cabin crew members, shows that we continue to bargain productively and respectfully with our union partners. The result shows a dedication toward the interests of our Encore cabin crew, guests and WestJet Encore as we all look towards a safe and healthy return to the travel industry."

WestJet said in a release that the time invested in negotiations was necessary to work through many complex terms and conditions. The agreement will be in place from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2026.

CUPE 4070 vice president Jamie Loiselle had said in July that he's pleased with the deal, and that while it's been a difficult year for the airline sector, circumstances are beginning to improve.

The union represents approximately 4,000 flight attendants and cabin crew members at Encore, the WestJet mainline carrier and the low-cost airline Swoop.