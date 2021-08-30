Westinghouse agrees to pay $21.5M after failure of SC’s VC Summer nuclear project

Westinghouse Electric Co. has agreed to pay $21.5 million in connection with its role in the 2017 failure of the now-defunct electric utility SCANA’s $10 billion construction project to build two new nuclear plants in Fairfield County.

Announcement of the payment, made as part of a “cooperation agreement” between federal authorities and Westinghouse, was made Monday morning by South Carolina’s Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart.

The payment is the latest development in a four-year federal criminal investigation that originally targeted SCANA but which has been expanded to include Westinghouse.

In its agreement with federal authorities to pay $21.5 million, Westinghouse does not admit any fault. And in light of the company’s cooperation with prosecutors, federal authorities have agreed not to press criminal charges against the company.

Westinghouse was the building contractor hired by SCANA to build the two new plants at the V.C. Summer site north of Columbia.

The U.S. Attorney’s office did not spell out exactly, beyond the prosecutors’ agreeing not to press criminal charges against the company, what led Westinghouse to agree to make the payment.

But, since May, federal prosecutors have charged two former Westinghouse officials involved in the SCANA project with criminal offenses in connection with the nuclear project failure.

In June, Carl Churchman, who managed the now-abandoned nuclear project for Westinghouse, pleaded guilty to lying to an FBI agent about matters connected to the project’s failure.

Earlier this month, former Westinghouse vice president Jeffrey Benjamin, who oversaw the company’s nuclear plant projects, was indicted on multiple counts of fraud in connection with the V.C. Summer plant failure. Benjamin is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Columbia Tuesday.

Under the agreement with Westinghouse, the company “agrees to cooperate fully and completely with the V.C. Summer criminal investigation until the conclusion of all related criminal prosecutions involving former Westinghouse officials,” DeHart said.

Westinghouse has already produced “more than 3 million pages of documents, data, and correspondences to federal investigators; made employee witnesses available for interviews; and provided extensive debriefing sessions on the process and facts developed during the course of the company’s internal investigations related to the project,” DeHart said.

The agreement further specifies that Westinghouse will contribute an initial $5 million within 30 days to the South Carolina Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help certain ratepayers affected by the project’s failure. A final payment of $16.25 million would be paid by Westinghouse on or before July 1, 2022, DeHart said.

DeHart also said that Westinghouse “has since removed, reassigned, or re-trained Westinghouse senior management; elected new members to the board of directors; restructured and re-trained the company’s finance organization; established a global financial controls function; implemented new controls over financial reporting; revised and adopted a global ethics code; elected independent directors for its audit committee; established a corporate controller position; and implemented a new whistleblower program to provide employees with the ability to raise concerns without fear of retaliation.”

In addition, Westinghouse — through its former parent company Toshiba — has satisfied more than $2.1 billion in settlement payments related to the V.C. Summer project, including about $1 billion to SCANA, $976 million to Santee Cooper and $160 million to pay various contractor liens, DeHart said.

“Our office continues to seek justice for the victims of the V.C. Summer project failure,” DeHart said. “Westinghouse’s cooperation is vital to our ongoing efforts to hold accountable the individuals most responsible for this debacle. More than $21 million in new low-income ratepayer relief is a strong sign of our commitment to assist those most affected.”

The agreement is the latest development in the ongoing multi-year joint investigation by DeHart’s office, the FBI, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Winston Holliday, Brook Andrews, Emily Limehouse, and Jason Peavy are prosecuting the case, along with Special Assistant U.S. Attorney John O’Halloran.

In late July 2017, SCANA and its junior partner in the venture, the publicly-owned Santee Cooper, announced they would abandon the project. The federal investigation began shortly afterward. From the beginning of the project, in 2008, Westinghouse was the lead contractor on the project and reported on its progress to SCANA.

So far, two top executives of the former SCANA have pleaded guilty to fraud charges in connection with the nuclear project.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and Westinghouse have reached a similar cooperation agreement. South Carolina Deputy Attorney General Donald J. Zelenka, Senior Assistant Deputy S. Creighton Waters, and Assistant Attorney David Fernandez have been representing the State of South Carolina.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.