Western Wildfires: Trump to meet with California Gov. Newsom; air quality may not improve until October

President Donald Trump was scheduled to visit a wildfire command center and meet with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday as the death toll from scores of wildfires roaring across much of the West rose to at least 35.

Firefighters struggled with high winds and low humidity in their furious battle for containment. Meteorologist Dan Borsum said strong southerly winds and low humidity Monday will result in elevated fire weather conditions across the region. He said conditions may improve a little bit Tuesday.

Borsum added the air quality in the region may not improve until October.

Two more deaths were reported California, raising the death toll there to 24. Ten deaths have been reported in Oregon and one in Washington state since a rash of fires began burning in drought conditions a month ago.

Several people remain missing and an unknown number of homes have been destroyed.

What's happening today:

Trump to visit fire command center in California, meet with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Search continues for several people missing from California's North Complex Fire.

More than 30,000 firefighters and support personnel are assigned to almost 100 major fires burning in the West, the National Fire Information Center says.

The science behind the wildfires' apocalyptic skies

Orange and red-tinged skies across much of the West may look like a set for film about Mars, but the funky colors are the real deal. It’s all about how the sun is bouncing off of what’s in the atmosphere, said Rebecca Muessle, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in Portland.

“The reason the sky is blue is because light is scattering off of the water vapor," Muessle said. "When it comes to the smoke, the light is reflecting a different color."

Some areas of Oregon have seen a shift from bright orange hues to a more subdued charcoal color in recent days. That is due to the amount and size of ash and other smoke particles from the fires, Muessle said. Residents should get used to the odd colors – many of the fires are zero percent contained or close to it.

– Hana Khalyleh, Kate Cimini and Virginia Barreda, Salem Statesman Journal

Growth on two major Oregon fires burning northeast of Salem has slowed but they remain 0% contained, authorities said Monday. The Beachie Creek and Riverside fires are one mile apart but a merge is not imminent, according to Oregon State Fire Marshal officials. The Beachie Creek Fire has killed four people and destroyed most of the tourist town of Detroit.

“One of our focuses right now is getting containment around the fire up, getting good fire lines around it,” Beachie Creek Fire spokesman Stefan Myers said.

– Virginia Barreda and Zach Urness, Salem Statesman Journal

President Donald Trump, out west for a series of campaign fundraisers and rallies, will meet with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and visit a fire command center in Sacramento County today where he will be briefed by local and federal fire and emergency officials, the White House said. Trump has had little to say about the fires, either on Twitter or in his public appearances, although he did thank the firefighters in a tweet Friday and indicated that financial help was on the way. Last month he had threatened to withhold federal money.

“I see again the forest fires are starting," he said at an August rally in Pennsylvania. "They’re starting again in California. I said, you gotta clean your floors, you gotta clean your forests. ... “Maybe we’re just going to have to make them pay for it because they don’t listen to us."

Trump's assertions that forest management is to blame for the fires is falling deaf ears among Democratic political leaders on the West Coast as they grapple with how to douse the blazes. Inslee, speaking Sunday on ABC's "This Week," described climate change as “a blowtorch over our states in the West.”

“It is maddening right now that when we have this cosmic challenge to our communities, with the entire West Coast of the United States on fire, to have a president deny that," Inslee said. "These are climate fires."

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, also appeared on the program, pointing out that the Cascade snowpacks have gotten smaller and forests drier.

"The president has said it's all about raking the forest. It's just a big and devastating lie," Merkley said.