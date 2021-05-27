Western University to require students in residence to get COVID-19 vaccine

A large Ontario university will require students living in residence to be vaccinated against COVID-19 come September, administrators announced Thursday.

Western University is asking students to get their first shot before arriving on campus, but said in a statement that students will have 14 days after moving into residence to make an appointment.

"We want our community to be safe and healthy this fall, as we return to the on-campus experiences we all love," Western President Alan Shepard said in a news release. "Ensuring our students in residence are vaccinated will go a long way toward making this happen."

The measure is contingent on the supply of vaccine, the London, Ont., school said, and the rules could change based on evolving provincial regulations.

Students who can't get vaccinated for medical reasons, or for reasons protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code, can seek an exemption, the school said.

It said it will operate an on-campus vaccination clinic over the summer to offer first and second doses for students, staff and faculty.

The local medical officer of health said he's on board with the measure.

"The Middlesex-London Health Unit ... strongly supports all efforts to increase the uptake of COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in congregate living settings such as postsecondary residences," Dr. Chris Mackie said in a letter to Shepard.

"Ensuring a high amount of vaccine coverage in all communities will be critical to ensuring an ongoing decline in cases and ending the pandemic."

He pointed to Ontario's Immunization of School Pupils Act as providing a blueprint for a mandatory vaccine policy, which also lays out the necessary exemptions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press