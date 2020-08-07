Western United 5-3 Western Sydney Wanderers: De Marigny's Finals hopes over

Western United ended Western Sydney Wanderers' faint A-League Finals hopes by clinching a 5-3 victory after surrendering a three-goal lead at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

The Wanderers needed a win to keep their aspirations of finishing in the top six alive but got off to a poor start, Josh Risdon heading home Max Burgess' cross before teeing up Besart Berisha in the 19th minute.

A sublime chip from Alessandro Diamanti early in the second half looked to have put the result beyond doubt, but the Jean-Paul De Marigny's men remarkably clawed it back with three goals in 13 minutes.

Mitchell Duke's double, consisting of a header and a well-executed volley, book-ended a Wanderers' goal glut, with Tass Mourdoukoutas also on target.

However, their momentum was extinguished two minutes later when Mourdoukoutas was caught in possession by Burgess and the attacker sprinted clear before tucking a cool finish beyond Tristan Prendergast.

Another wonderful lob from Diamanti put the seal on the win for United, who are two points adrift of sixth-placed Adelaide United with two games in hand.