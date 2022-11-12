As The Western Union Company's (NYSE:WU) market cap increased US$402m, insiders who bought last year may be reflecting on buying more

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 8.1%, resulting in a US$402m rise in the company's market capitalisation. In other words, the original US$99k purchase is now worth US$107k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Western Union

Notably, that recent purchase by Jeffrey Joerres is the biggest insider purchase of Western Union shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$13.85 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Western Union insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jeffrey Joerres.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Western Union Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Western Union insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$38m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Western Union Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Western Union we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Western Union (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

