Western Potash Corp. Enhances Management and Technical Teams

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Resources Corp. (TSX: WRX) (the "Company”) is pleased to announce that its Regina-based subsidiary Western Potash Corp. (“Western”) has an enhanced corporate and project management team. Following the official kick-off of the Milestone Phase 1 Project (the “Project”) in mid-May, Western established its Executive Committee (“EC”) and Technical Committee (“TC”) to advance the Project more effectively.

The EC is Western’s primary decision-making body responsible for corporate strategy and development plan, company policies and regulations, project key technical direction, and project budget. The EC is chaired by Mr. Mark Fracchia and includes Mr. Brandon Bartosh as a member. Mr. Fracchia has a track record of accomplishments in leadership, strategy, vision and innovative potash mining technology. He is also a current member of the board of directors of the Company. Previously, he was President, PCS Potash at PotashCorp (now Nutrien) and was a General Manager at various potash sites. Mr. Bartosh is a world-class selective solution mining expert with over 15 years of hands-on potash operation and mining experience. He is currently the Operations Director and Plant Manager of Western Potash.

The TC is an advisory committee providing advice to the EC on the solution mining development plan and other key technical issues. The TC includes the world’s foremost solution mining and process engineering technical experts including Elmar Goldsmith, Robert Plosz and Irwin Ewen. Mr. Goldsmith, widely known as a pioneer of potash solution mining, led the technical initiative for three potash mines in Saskatchewan. He also directed a water inflow remediation project. Mr. Plosz is known for his 40+ years of practical experience in solution mining. He was general manager of the largest solution mine in the world. Mr. Ewen is an industry leading process engineer with special knowledge in potash selective solution mining. The addition of these top technical experts to the Western team is expected to significantly improve Western’s solution mining plan.

Mr. Bill Xue, the Company’s Chairman and CEO said, “I am very pleased to see the further enhancement of Western’s corporate management and project technical teams. Western is fortunate to have some of the world’s leading potash professionals to help advance the project through their respective capacities. We expect that the new team is the best fit for the current stage of the Project’s development. As the Project moves forward, Western expects to further refine and enhance these teams. I look forward to witnessing the success of the Project.”

Western Resources Corp. and its subsidiary Western Potash Corp. are constructing one of Canada’s newest and most innovative, environmentally friendly and capital-efficient potash mines. It is expected to be the first potash mine internationally to leave no salt tailings at the surface, thereby minimizing the water consumption and improving energy efficiency. Successful completion of the Project will form the basis for further expansion.

