Western Metallica Resources Corp. Announces AGM Results and Appointment of Brigitte Berneche to the Board

·3 min read
TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSXV: WMS) (“Western Metallica” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on September 28th, 2022. The Company announces that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated August 11th, 2022, for the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) were elected as Directors of the Company. Over 97% of the shareholders that voted at the AGM approved the Director voting resolutions presented, setting the number of Directors at five and re-electing each of Gregory Duras, Peter Imhof, Joaquin Merino and Deepak Varshney to the Company’s Board of Directors, as well as appointing nominated Director Brigitte Berneche.

A total of 14,939,130 votes were represented at the meeting, 29.33 percent of the Company’s 50,941,998 issued and outstanding shares at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought before the meeting including the appointment of auditors and the election of management’s nominees as directors.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of Directors held virtually at the Meeting on September 28th, 2022, are set out below. The shareholders approved the election of Directors of the persons listed below, based on the following votes:

Board of Director Nominees

Number
Votes For

% Votes For

Number Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Gregory Duras

14,513,400

99.9

200,000

0.001

Peter Imhof

14,513,400

99.9

200,000

0.001

Joaquin Merino

14,513,400

99.9

200,000

0.001

Deepak Varshney

14,713,400

100

-

0

Brigitte Berneche

14,713,400

100

-

0

Shareholders at the meeting also approved the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company’s auditors and the Company’s continuance to Ontario.  Disinterested shareholders also approved an omnibus incentive plan pursuant to which the Company may issue restrictive share units and stock options to eligible participants, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV.

Western Metallica is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Brigitte Berneche to its board of directors, effective September 28th, 2022. Ms. Berneche is a CPA, CA, with 15 years of experience operating with public companies in the mining and publishing sectors, as well as experience with large accounting firms, specializing in corporate tax. Since 2014, she has dedicated her time to a grass roots charity she created which provides financial assistance to families with children with cerebral palsy.  She holds an Honours B.A. from the University of Toronto and sits on the board of Labrador Uranium Inc.

Gregory Duras, CEO and Director of Western Metallica Resources commented, “On behalf of the Company and as a fellow Director, I am very pleased to extend Ms. Berneche a warm welcome. Her extensive business and accounting experience will complement our Board’s capabilities as Western Metallica continues to advance its gold and copper exploration projects. Ms. Berneche’s skills complement our Board’s capacity to steward the company as we expand our presence in Spain, one of the most prolific gold producing regions in the world. I am also pleased that the Company has been able to attract such highly experienced individuals, such as Ms. Berneche, to bring additional depth and diversity to the Board of Directors.”

Mr. James Walker did not stand for re-election and ceased to be a Director effective September 28th, 2022. The Company thanks Mr. Walker for his time, service, and contributions during his tenure. Western Metallica’s Board would also like to express its gratitude to its shareholders for their continued support.

About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is a British Columbia company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under symbol WMS. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration and development, its principal asset is its 100% owned Penedela Gold Property in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias, Spain. Western Metallica also has an interest in two other Spanish gold projects in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias (Valledor and Sierra Alta) and one project located in Andalucia (Nueva Celti).

Further information of the Company can be found at: www.westernmetallica.com

For more information please contact:

Western Metallica Resources Corp.
Gregory Duras
Chief Executive Officer
Email: gduras@westernmetallica.com

Investor Relations
Email: info@westernmetallica.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words “estimate”, “project”, “belief”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “predict”, “may” or “should” and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include information relating to the planned drill program and the development of the Penedela Project and other mining projects and prospects thereof. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.


