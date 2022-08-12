Western Magnesium Announces Resignation of Director

Western Magnesium Corporation

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Magnesium Corporation (WMC) (TSXV: WMG.V; Frankfurt-3WM; OTCQB: MLYF) (“Western Magnesium” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Peter O’Rourke Sr. from the Company’s Board of Directors and as President, US Operations, effective August 5th, 2022.



The Board would like to thank Mr. O’Rourke Sr. for his contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Western Magnesium is in the process of interviewing candidates for a seat on the Company’s Board of Directors. Keeping in line with the regulations and framework provided by Nasdaq, the board composition will change to reflect the diversity requirements implemented in August 2021.

About Western Magnesium

Western Magnesium's goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and light weight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce magnesium, which significantly reduces labor and energy costs relative to current methods and processes, while being environmentally friendly.

Media Relations & Corporate Communications

Ashleigh Barry | abarry@westmagcorp.com | (202) 258-4453

Investor Relations

John Ulmer | julmer@westmagcorp.com | (604) 423-2709



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors, including the Company's dolomite reserves may not be mined because of technical, regulatory, financing, or other obstacles, the market price for magnesium may make our resources uneconomic and we may not be able to hire and retain skilled employees. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Story continues

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or “U.S. Persons”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

View our profile on SEDAR



