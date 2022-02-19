Western leaders worried as China joins Russia in NATO expansion row

·2 min read

Western leaders on Saturday said Russia and China were seeking to "replace the existing international rules" with their own order, as Beijing backed Moscow in the Kremlin's showdown with the western military alliance, NATO.

US President Joe Biden has warned that Vladimir Putin plans an invasion of former Soviet state, Ukraine, within days.

Moscow is using the threat against Ukraine to demand a halt to NATO expansion and what it calls "Cold War" ideologies.

"For the first time we now see Beijing joining Moscow in calling on NATO to stop admitting new members," noted the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

"It is an attempt to control the fate of free nations, to rewrite the international rulebook and impose their own authoritarian models of governance," he warned.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen had stronger words, accusing Moscow of a "blatant attempt" to rewrite the global order.

Russia and China are seeking to "replace the existing international rules -- they prefer the rule of the strongest to the rule of law, intimidation instead of self-determination," she told the Munich conference.

Addressing the same forum via video-link a few hours later, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing's commitment to respecting territorial sovereignty has been "consistent" and that anyone challenging it was "distorting" its position.

But he also questioned whether an eastern expansion of NATO would guarantee lasting peace.

Move beyond the Cold War mentality

"We believe that the Cold War is long gone -- NATO was a product of the Cold War era and now we need to look at the current situation and there needs to be an adaptation of NATO," he said.

"If there is persistent eastern expansion, will that guarantee peace in Europe? That is a question that our friends in Europe need to consider seriously."

Wang also stressed that "all parties have the right to raise their concerns, while the reasonable concerns of Russia should also be respected and heeded."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against viewing the world through Cold War lenses.

"There are now only capitalist countries on the globe, if you exclude North Korea. And if you see it like this, the difference between the states is about autocracy, about the way we rule our countries, about democracy," he said.

"It is absolutely clear that we are going into a world that is multi-polar," he said, adding that "you can be sure that other upcoming or already great nations of Asia will not accept" any attempts by China or Russia to build up their own spheres of domination or interest.

"Not Korea, not Japan, not Vietnam, not Indonesia, not Malaysia," he warned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability

    Russia's top diplomat told France's foreign minister by phone on Saturday that ignoring Moscow's security demands was bad for stability in Europe and elsewhere, Russia's foreign ministry said, as tensions surged in eastern Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov, Russia's veteran foreign minister, told France's Jean-Yves Le Drian that all countries should comply with their commitments to ensure the principle of "equal and indivisible security", the ministry said.

  • Putin is 'enjoying himself' with military build-up, Estonian premier says

    Estonia's prime minister said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is enjoying the international attention generated by Russia's massive military drills on Ukraine's borders and is looking for a successful war to lift support at home. Speaking to Reuters, Kaja Kallas also said the situation was extremely grave and that Moscow must not be given any kind of concessions as long as it maintained more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine. "I think he is clearly enjoying himself, being at the centre of attention in the West, because there were years when he was maybe somewhat overlooked," Kallas said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels to discuss the crisis.

  • Biden says he believes Putin has already decided to invade Ukraine

    President Biden said he believes Putin has made up his mind to invade Ukraine and warned of Russians engaging in disinformation to create a pretext for war.

  • Russia's thinking 'may cost it a prosperous future': von der Leyen

    "The world has been watching in disbelief as we face the largest build-up of troops on European soil since the darkest days of the Cold War, because the events of these days could reshape the entire international order," von der Leyen said.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO allies are continuing their efforts to find a diplomatic solution, however that despite Moscow's claim to the contrary, they have seen no significant withdrawal or de-escalation so far. "We continue to monitor very closely. We call on Russia to do what it says and withdraw its forces from the borders of Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

  • EU chief: Russia could be cut off from markets, tech goods

    Moscow would have its access to financial markets and high-tech goods limited under Western sanctions being prepared in case Russia attacks Ukraine, one of the European Union's top officials said Saturday. The comments from Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive commission, came as tensions over Russia's intentions toward Ukraine intensified.

  • US stocks could tumble almost 20% on Russia-Ukraine tensions — and investors are being too complacent, RBC says

    US stocks could suffer drops similar to those brought on by the two Iraq wars or the China trade dispute, RBC said.

  • Pro-Russia rebels evacuate civilians from east Ukraine as the West fears imminent invasion

    US and UK warn that Moscow may use increased shelling in eastern Ukraine as a ‘pretext’ to invade

  • Russia voices alarm over sharp increase of Donbass shelling

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov voiced alarm on Friday over a sharp increase in shelling in eastern Ukraine and accused the OSCE special monitoring mission of glossing over what he said were Ukrainian violations of the peace process. Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists have been fighting in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine since 2014 in a conflict that Kyiv says has claimed some 15,000 lives. Washington and its allies have raised fears that the upsurge in violence in the Donbass could form part of a Russian pretext to invade Ukraine.

  • Stewart Rhodes: Leader of Oath Keepers militia denied bail ahead of trial for seditious conspiracy

    Rhodes stands accused of trying to ‘oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power’

  • Latvia urges West to keep talking to Moscow to make an attack more difficult

    The West needs to keep talking to Russia to make it more difficult for Moscow to launch an attack on Ukraine, Latvia said on Friday, as two days of increased shelling in eastern Ukraine sparked fears a Russian invasion could be imminent. Diplomatic efforts to solve the crisis must continue, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a three-day gathering of world leaders that looks set to be dominated by the tensions with Russia. "While there are diplomatic efforts going on, it is actually very difficult for Russia to invade (Ukraine) or to do any kind of provocation," Rinkevics said.

  • This map shows some of the invasion routes Russia might take if it launches a major attack on Ukraine

    President Joe Biden has said there is a "very high" risk Russia will invade Ukraine in the next few days. He believes they will target Kyiv.

  • Trump's lawyer interrupted a hearing about the Trump Organization's finances to ask New York's AG to investigate whether Hillary Clinton spied on Trump

    Judge Arthur Engoron cut Trump's lawyer Alina Habba off, saying: "The Clintons are not before me."

  • Trump’s desertion by his accountants could make him a ‘national security risk,’ expert says

    ‘This explodes the national security risk by a factor of 10, because now he’s going to be desperate for new loans,’ says Quincy Institute fellow Joseph Cirincione

  • Rand Paul Almost Killed a Senate Rebuke of Russia. Here’s Why That Matters

    For months, senior Senators had traded proposals back and forth, mostly in private and with a quiet assumption that they could agree on a unified response should Russia invade Ukraine. With as many as 190,000 Russian forces poised to lay siege to Ukraine, NATO seemingly incapable of defending the non-member state against the exact aggression the alliance was built to counter, and senior Ukrainians themselves already fleeing the country, the tendency for inertia took over in D.C. The good-faith talks collapsed earlier this week as the Republicans and Democrats seemed to be sliding apart, especially when it came to the objective: were lawmakers trying to punish the Russians, or deter them from future actions?

  • UPDATE 1-Kremlin has signalled it is open to dialogue - Germany's Scholz

    There are "important indications" that a Russian attack on Ukraine can be avoided through diplomacy given the Kremlin's apparent interest in negotiations on its security demands, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday. With the United States warning of an imminent invasion, Scholz told the Munich Security Conference any attack would be a "serious mistake" with high "political, economic and geostrategic costs". Russia denies planning an invasion.

  • Ottawa police tow trucks from protest area

    The protesters have lined up heavy trucks outside parliament and the Prime Minister's office, and Ottawa police, fearing escalation or violence, had sought to disperse them with fines and threats of possible arrest.But with dozens of trucks still occupying the downtown, police on Thursday arrested two of the movement's leaders and charged them with mischief. By Friday, after a night of heavy snow, officers had set up 100 road blocks near the protest site to deny people access and starve it of new supplies, like food and fuel.

  • Australia says China warship fired laser at its patrol plane

    The Australian Defense Department said that a Chinese navy ship fired a laser at one of its surveillance aircraft, putting the lives of the crew in danger. The incident happened on Thursday when the P-8A Poseidon plane detected a laser illuminating the aircraft while in flight over Australia's northern approaches, the department said. Such episodes are not uncommon as the U.S. and its allies accuse China of asserting its military might, and have taken steps to challenge Beijing's growing clout in the western Pacific and elsewhere.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: N. Korea not at Games but diplomat remains

    BEIJING (AP) — As skaters and sledders vie for medals at the Beijing Olympics, another extraordinary event is quietly unfolding on nine acres in the city’s embassy district. Here, in rows of concrete beige buildings, hundreds of North Koreans are enduring perhaps the longest-running pandemic-enforced separation in the world. The Communist state has sealed off its borders so tightly that it has left its own ambassador to China stranded in Beijing. Ji Jae-Ryong, 79, has been apart from his family