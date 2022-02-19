Western leaders worried as China joins Russia in NATO expansion row

Western leaders on Saturday said Russia and China were seeking to "replace the existing international rules" with their own order, as Beijing backed Moscow in the Kremlin's showdown with the western military alliance, NATO.

US President Joe Biden has warned that Vladimir Putin plans an invasion of former Soviet state, Ukraine, within days.

Moscow is using the threat against Ukraine to demand a halt to NATO expansion and what it calls "Cold War" ideologies.

"For the first time we now see Beijing joining Moscow in calling on NATO to stop admitting new members," noted the alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.

"It is an attempt to control the fate of free nations, to rewrite the international rulebook and impose their own authoritarian models of governance," he warned.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen had stronger words, accusing Moscow of a "blatant attempt" to rewrite the global order.

Russia and China are seeking to "replace the existing international rules -- they prefer the rule of the strongest to the rule of law, intimidation instead of self-determination," she told the Munich conference.

Addressing the same forum via video-link a few hours later, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing's commitment to respecting territorial sovereignty has been "consistent" and that anyone challenging it was "distorting" its position.

But he also questioned whether an eastern expansion of NATO would guarantee lasting peace.

Move beyond the Cold War mentality

"We believe that the Cold War is long gone -- NATO was a product of the Cold War era and now we need to look at the current situation and there needs to be an adaptation of NATO," he said.

"If there is persistent eastern expansion, will that guarantee peace in Europe? That is a question that our friends in Europe need to consider seriously."

Wang also stressed that "all parties have the right to raise their concerns, while the reasonable concerns of Russia should also be respected and heeded."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against viewing the world through Cold War lenses.

"There are now only capitalist countries on the globe, if you exclude North Korea. And if you see it like this, the difference between the states is about autocracy, about the way we rule our countries, about democracy," he said.

"It is absolutely clear that we are going into a world that is multi-polar," he said, adding that "you can be sure that other upcoming or already great nations of Asia will not accept" any attempts by China or Russia to build up their own spheres of domination or interest.

"Not Korea, not Japan, not Vietnam, not Indonesia, not Malaysia," he warned.