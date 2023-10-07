Western leaders unequivocally back Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas

Residents in Ashkelon, Israel, try to extinguish fire on cars following a rocket attack from Gaza - Ilia Yefimovich/Avalon

Western leaders including Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak were united in their condemnation of Hamas and their support for Israel’s right to defend itself after Saturday’s terrorist attack.

The unequivocal backing contrasted sharply with the reaction in some Arab and Middle Eastern countries, where it was suggested Jerusalem was to blame for the violence.

The White House said the United States condemned the “unprovoked attacks by Hamas” and added there is “never any justification for terrorism”.

Lloyd Austin, the US Defence Secretary, said the Pentagon would work “to ensure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself and protect civilians from indiscriminate violence and terrorism.”

Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip towards Israel on Saturday - Hatem Moussa/AP

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said, “I am shocked by this morning’s attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens. Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly added: “The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians.”

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organisation in the UK, the US and the European Union, whose leaders expressed strong support for Israel.

‘Terrorism in its most despicable form’

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s Chancellor, said: “We are deeply shocked by the rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence. Germany condemns these attacks by Hamas and stands by Israel.”

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, said, “I strongly condemn the terrorist attacks currently hitting Israel. I express my full solidarity with the victims, their families and loved ones.”

“It is terrorism in its most despicable form. Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks,” said Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission.

Members of Israeli security forces treat an injured man following a rocket attack in Ashkelon, Israel - Ilia Yefimovich/Avalon

Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, said he had spoken to Benjamin Netanyahu, the leader of Israel.

“I told him that the Netherlands unequivocally condemns this terrorist violence and fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself,” he said on social media.

‘This is an entirely new dimension’

Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg strongly condemned what he called a “cowardly and underhand” attack on Israel by Hamas.

“Israel has the right to defend itself against this barbaric terror,” he said. “This attack goes beyond what we have seen in recent years. This is an entirely new dimension.”

Italy, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Belgium, and Greece have also condemned the attacks.

“Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” the foreign ministry in Kyiv said on Twitter.

However, Russia, an international pariah since Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, called on both Israel and Palestine to “renounce violence” and “immediately ceasefire”.