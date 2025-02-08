Western Illinois faces UT Martin, looks to end road slide

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-16, 2-11 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-15, 5-8 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Leathernecks face UT Martin.

The Skyhawks are 6-3 on their home court. UT Martin is second in the OVC in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Vladimer Salaridze leads the Skyhawks with 8.3 boards.

The Leathernecks have gone 2-11 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

UT Martin averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Skyhawks. Salaridze is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tay Knox is averaging 4.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Marko Maletic is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press