Western Illinois to face Colorado State, host six in 2019
(STATS) - Western Illinois will pay a visit to Colorado State and host six opponents as part of a 12-game 2019 schedule which was announced Wednesday.
Coach Jared Elliott's second season will kick off on Aug. 29 at North Alabama. The Leathernecks' first-ever game against Colorado State will be played the following week on Sept. 7 in Fort Collins.
Montana State (Sept. 14) and Tennessee Tech (Sept. 21) will visit Hanson Field in nonconference matchups. Within the Missouri Valley Football Conference, the Leathernecks will host Missouri State (Oct. 5), Illinois State (Oct. 19), South Dakota (Nov. 2) and Southern Illinois (Nov. 16).
Western Illinois finished 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the MVFC last season.
---=
2019 Western Illinois Schedule
Aug. 29, at North Alabama
Sept. 7, at Colorado State
Sept. 14, Montana State
Sept. 21, Tennessee Tech
Oct. 5, Missouri State*
Oct. 12, at Indiana State*
Oct. 19, Illinois State*
Oct. 26, at Youngstown State*
Nov. 2, South Dakota*
Nov. 9, at North Dakota State*
Nov. 16, Southern Illinois*
Nov. 23, at Northern Iowa*
* - MVFC game