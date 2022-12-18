Western Hospital ER closing early Sunday

The emergency department at Western Hospital will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m. (Rick Gibbs/CBC - image credit)
The emergency department at Western Hospital will close at 4 p.m. Sunday due to temporary lack of staffing, according to Health P.E.I.

It is normally open until 8 p.m.

It will reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

  • Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

  • Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

  • Experiencing abdominal pain.

  • Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

  • An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

  • A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

  • A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

Anyone with health concerns can call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.

