Western Hospital emergency department closed on Saturday
The emergency department at Western Hospital in Alberton, P.E.I., is closed Saturday.
Health P.E.I. said in a press release the department is closed due to capacity issues.
It will reopen on Sunday at 8 a.m
Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when:
Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
Experiencing abdominal pain.
Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.
If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to a registered nurse.