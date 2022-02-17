Western Hockey League playoffs scheduled to begin April 22

CALGARY — The Western Hockey League playoffs will begin April 22, the league announced Thursday.

That will allow for the rescheduling of previously postponed regular-season games.

The 2021-22 regular season is scheduled to end April 17. If tie-breaker games are required, they'll be played April 19.

The WHL post-season will feature the reintroduction of the conference playoff format, including three best-of-seven rounds followed by a best-of-seven league championship series.

The WHL championship is scheduled for June 3-14. The league champion will advance to the Memorial Cup, which will be held from June 20-29 in Saint John, N.B.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.

