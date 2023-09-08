Western Hills Cougars soundly defeat Polytechnic Parrots in Fort Worth football face-off

The Fort Worth Western Hills Cougars came into Thursday night’s game against Fort Worth Polytechnic Parrots looking for their first win of the season.

The Cougars found it, defeating the Parrots 26-16 at Clark Stadium.

The first touchdown was scored by Western Hills’ Kaream Williams with 7:20 left in the second quarter. The Cougars’ extra point, however, was unsuccessful. The score was 6-0.

Once again, Western Hills’ Williams got to the end zone. The Cougars attempted a 2-point conversion, but there was a flag on the play. They attempted the 2-point conversion again, but it was no good. This made the score 12-0 with 5:46 left in the second quarter.

Fort Worth Western Hills wins their first game of the season against Fort Worth Polytechnic during a high school football game at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, September 7, 2023.

The first score after intermission came when Western Hills’ EJ Jones scored a touchdown with 5:51 left in the third quarter. The Cougars attempted the 2-point conversion again, but it was no good. This made the score 18-0.

With 1:58 left in the third quarter, the Parrots’ Hector Martinez made a 32-yard field goal. This put the Parrots on the board. After the field goal, the score was 18-3.

The Parrots kept fighting throughout the fourth quarter. Jaidun Johnson caught the ball in the endzone for a Polytechnic touchdown. The point after attempt was deemed good. This brought the Parrots closer to the Cougars. The score was 18-10 with 11:16 left in the fourth quarter.

EJ Jones answered with a touchdown for the Cougars. The Cougars once again went for two. But this time, they were successful when Micheal Williams carried out the 2-point conversion. This put Western Hills up 26-10 with 1:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Polytechnic didn’t go down without a fight as they scored a last-second touchdown.

Polytechnic’s next game is September 15 against Arlington Heights at 7 p.m. at Farrington Field. Arlington Heights is coming off a win this week against the previously undefeated Waco University.

Western Hills has a bye week and then will go against Carter-Riverside on September 22 at 7 p.m. at Farrington Field.